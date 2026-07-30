Selva & Co Realty Highlights Fulvio Rubini’s Perspective on Huatulco Second-Home Buyers

Fulvio Rubini shares guidance for buyers evaluating second homes, coastal living and long-term planning in Bahías de Huatulco.

Buying at the beach should not be only an emotional decision; it should also be guided by clear goals, local knowledge and long-term planning.” — Fulvio Rubini

HUATULCO, OAXACA, MEXICO, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selva & Co Realty is highlighting the perspective of Fulvio Rubini on what buyers are evaluating when exploring second-home and residential opportunities in Bahías de Huatulco, Oaxaca.

Fulvio Rubini works primarily in Bahías de Huatulco and its residential and tourism-oriented sectors, including Tangolunda, Conejos, Arrocito, Chahué and Santa Cruz. His work focuses on oceanfront apartments, luxury residences, new residential developments and select properties along the Oaxacan coast that align with buyers’ lifestyle and ownership goals.

According to Fulvio Rubini, Huatulco offers a distinct coastal real estate environment because of its combination of natural beauty, planned growth and a more measured pace compared with other larger beach destinations in Mexico. For many buyers, the area represents a chance to combine personal use, family time and long-term planning in a destination known for beaches, bays and coastal landscapes.

“Buying at the beach should not be only an emotional decision; it should also be guided by clear goals, local knowledge and long-term planning,” said Fulvio Rubini of Selva & Co Realty.

Many of the buyers Fulvio Rubini advises are looking for a second residence. His client base includes national buyers, international buyers and Mexicans living abroad who are evaluating coastal property as part of a broader lifestyle or family plan. While some buyers consider rental use when appropriate, Fulvio Rubini encourages clients to evaluate each property beyond short-term assumptions.

In Bahías de Huatulco, location plays an important role in the decision-making process. Tangolunda is often evaluated for its luxury offering and proximity to key beaches. Conejos attracts attention for its views and quieter residential character. Chahué is frequently considered by buyers looking for services, access and an active local setting. Arrocito appeals to those who value tranquility and coastal surroundings. Santa Cruz offers connectivity, marina activity and access to tourism services.

For Fulvio Rubini, one of the most common mistakes new buyers make is focusing only on the purchase price. A lower price does not always mean the best fit. Buyers also need to understand maintenance expectations, development quality, location, property management considerations and whether the home supports their intended use.

He advises buyers to define their objective before comparing properties. Some buyers want a home for personal use. Others are planning for seasonal stays, family vacations or a combination of personal use and rental-use considerations. Once that objective is clear, the search becomes more focused and the right options are easier to identify.

Fulvio Rubini also encourages buyers to spend time understanding the differences between each sector of Huatulco. A property in Tangolunda may serve a different lifestyle than one in Santa Cruz, Chahué, Arrocito or Conejos. The surrounding environment, access, services and daily rhythm can be just as important as the property itself.

A buyer interested in ocean views may prioritize one area, while a family looking for convenience may prefer access to services, restaurants and transportation. Other buyers may place more value on privacy, quieter surroundings or proximity to specific beaches. Fulvio Rubini said the most informed decisions usually come from matching the property, the location and the buyer’s long-term plan.

Several years ago, Fulvio Rubini advised a client who initially wanted only a vacation home. After reviewing the client’s goals, property use expectations and ownership considerations, the client acquired a property that could support both personal enjoyment and rental use when not occupied. Today, the client uses the property several weeks a year while also managing ongoing ownership costs more effectively.

For Fulvio Rubini, that example reflects the value of planning before purchasing. A beach property can begin as an emotional decision, but a better outcome often comes from evaluating the full picture: location, lifestyle, maintenance, development quality and long-term goals.

Through its work in Huatulco and the Oaxacan coast, Selva & Co Realty supports buyers exploring residential and second-home opportunities with local knowledge, professional guidance and a focus on informed real estate decisions.

For more information, visit Selva & Co Realty or contact the team.

About Selva & Co Realty

Selva & Co Realty is a real estate advisory firm focused on helping national and international buyers explore lifestyle and residential opportunities in Mexico. The company combines local market knowledge, professional advisory and a client-focused approach to real estate.

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