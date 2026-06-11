World Association of Detectives Selects Toby Braun as Keynote Speaker for 101st Annual Conference in Cannes

Private investigator and ASIG founder Toby Braun will address global leaders in investigations, intelligence, security, and risk management.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIG Founder Toby Braun Selected as Keynote Speaker for 101st Annual World Association of Detectives Conference in CannesAmerican Special Investigative Group (ASIG) announced today that Founder and Managing Partner Toby Braun has been selected as a keynote speaker at the 101st Annual Conference of the World Association of Detectives (WAD), taking place September 4–5, 2026, in Cannes, France.Founded in 1925, the World Association of Detectives is the world's oldest and largest international association of private investigators, intelligence professionals, and security practitioners. The annual conference brings together investigative leaders from around the globe to discuss emerging threats, evolving technologies, international cooperation, and the future of the investigations and intelligence profession.Braun is a private investigator, intelligence professional, and founder of American Special Investigative Group (ASIG), a U.S.-based private intelligence, investigations, and risk advisory firm serving attorneys, corporations, family offices, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals. ASIG specializes in complex investigations, due diligence , asset tracing, fraud investigations, litigation support, executive protection intelligence, reputational risk matters, missing persons investigations, human trafficking investigations, and cross-border intelligence operations throughout the United States and internationally.Throughout his career, Braun has directed complex investigations and intelligence operations involving fraud, criminal investigations, blackmail, extortion, asset tracing, human trafficking, corporate investigations, reputational threats, high-stakes litigation, executive risk matters, and cross-border investigations. As a private investigator and intelligence professional, he has advised attorneys, corporate executives, family offices, government stakeholders, and high-net-worth clients on some of their most sensitive legal, financial, reputational, and security challenges.In addition to his private-sector work, Braun serves as a U.S. military reserve officer specializing in maritime law enforcement. He also serves on several advisory boards supporting law enforcement and homeland security initiatives and as a volunteer investigator for the Anti-Predator Project, an organization dedicated to investigating cases of human trafficking and helping recover kidnapped American children.“It is an honor to be invited to address such a distinguished international audience,” said Braun. “As criminal networks, emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, and transnational threats continue to evolve, the investigative profession must evolve with them. I look forward to sharing operational insights and discussing how investigators can adapt to an increasingly complex global landscape.”Braun is a frequent television and media analyst who has appeared on Fox News, LiveNOW from FOX, ABC, CNBC, the New York Post, Daily Mail, and other national and international media outlets. He is also regularly writes for Forbes on investigations, intelligence, security, emerging technologies, risk management, fraud prevention, and corporate resilience.The keynote invitation reflects ASIG’s growing recognition within the global investigations, intelligence, and security community and highlights the increasing role of private investigators and private intelligence professionals in addressing complex legal, financial, reputational, and security challenges across jurisdictions.About American Special Investigative Group (ASIG)American Special Investigative Group (ASIG) is a U.S.-based private intelligence, investigations, and risk advisory firm serving attorneys, corporations, family offices, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals. The firm specializes in complex investigations, due diligence, asset tracing, blackmail, extortion, fraud investigations, criminal investigations, missing persons, litigation support, executive protection intelligence, corporate investigations, reputational risk matters, and cross-border intelligence operations. ASIG supports clients facing high-stakes legal, reputational, financial, operational, strategic, and security challenges throughout the United States and internationally.

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