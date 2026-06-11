Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci’s Stephanie Grana & Elliott Buckner Earn 2026 Super Lawyers® Top 5 Honor

Virginia Super Lawyers 2026 Top 5 Personal Injury Plaintiffs Honorees Elliott M. Buckner and Stephanie E. Grana Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Car Accident & Personal Injury Lawyers

Cantor Grana Buckner Bucci Partners Stephanie Grana and Elliott Buckner Named Among Virginia's Top 5 Personal Injury Plaintiff Super Lawyers® for 2026

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our firm is pleased to share that two partners, Stephanie E. Grana and Elliott M. Buckner, have each been named to the Top 5: Personal Injury Plaintiff Virginia Super Lawyersfor 2026. It is one of the narrowest peer-recognition lists in the state. Stephanie Grana additionally earned the 2026 Best Lawyers"Lawyer of the Year" designation in Richmond in two distinct practice areas.Stephanie E. Grana — 2026 Best Lawyers"Lawyer of the Year" and Top 5 Virginia Personal Injury Plaintiff Super LawyersStephanie Grana is one of the most decorated trial lawyers in Virginia. In 2026, she returned to the Top 10 Virginia Super Lawyers list and joined the Top 5 - Personal Injury Plaintiff Virginia Super Lawyers. Her Super Lawyers history reflects more than a decade of consecutive recognition:- Top 5: Personal Injury Plaintiff Virginia Super Lawyers(2026)- Top 10: Virginia Super Lawyers(2025–2026)- Top 50 Richmond Super Lawyers(2012, 2014–2026)- Top 50 Women Virginia Super Lawyers(2012–2026)- Top 100 Virginia Super Lawyers(2012, 2014–2026)-Top 25 Women Virginia Super Lawyers(2010–2011)Beyond Super Lawyers, Stephanie has been named Best Lawyers in America"Lawyer of the Year" in Richmond on five occasions. Most recently, she was named the 2026 Best Lawyers"Lawyer of the Year" in Richmond for both Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. Her prior "Lawyer of the Year" selections include Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (2020), Medical Malpractice Litigation – Plaintiffs (2021), and Products Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (2022 and 2023). She is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, received the Virginia Lawyers Weekly Circle of Excellence award in 2024, and is a recipient of the 2019 Civility and Professionalism Award from the Virginia Association of Defense Attorneys.Stephanie's contributions to the bar itself are equally substantial. She served as the 84th President of the Virginia State Bar in 2022–2023 and as President of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association in 2016–2017. She is a past President of both the Virginia Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Lewis F. Powell, Jr. American Inn of Court. She currently serves on the faculty of the Virginia State Bar's Harry L. Carrico Professionalism Course (October 2023 to September 2026) and on the board of Commonwealth Community Trust.Stephanie has handled more than 100 verdicts and settlements exceeding $1 million in cases involving medical malpractice, wrongful death, brain injury, and catastrophic motor vehicle and tractor-trailer collisions across Virginia. Her full background is available on her attorney profile.Elliott M. Buckner — Top 5 Virginia Personal Injury Plaintiff Super Lawyersand Past President, Virginia Trial Lawyers Association Elliott Buckner has been named to the Top 5: Personal Injury Plaintiff Virginia Super Lawyersfor 2026. Elliott has been selected to Virginia Super Lawyers every year since 2007. His Super Lawyers history includes:- Top 5: Personal Injury Plaintiff Virginia Super Lawyers(2026)- Top 50 Richmond Super Lawyers(2012, 2014–2026)- Top 100 Virginia Super Lawyers(2012, 2014–2026)- Virginia Super Lawyers(continuous selection since 2007)Elliott has also been recognized by Best Lawyers in Americaas "Lawyer of the Year" in Richmond in multiple practice areas: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (2021 and 2023) and Products Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs (2023). Virginia Lawyers Weekly named Elliott a "Go To Lawyer" for Negligence Litigation in 2024 and 2025, and a "Leader in the Law" recipient in 2019. He holds the AV PreeminentPeer Review Rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been selected to Virginia Business magazine's "Legal Elite" in Civil Litigation.Elliott served as President of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association in 2020, leading the more than 2,000-member organization through the early months of the COVID-19 court disruptions, and continues on its Executive Council. He is admitted to practice in Virginia, New York, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and the U.S. District Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia.Elliott began his legal career on the defense side, representing insurance companies and defendants. That early experience now shapes how he prepares plaintiffs' cases. He understands how the other side builds and values a file. Since transitioning to plaintiffs' work, he has secured more than 80 verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million in cases involving traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, tractor-trailer crashes, products liability, and wrongful death. He lectures regularly at Virginia CLE and Virginia Trial Lawyers Association programs on sovereign immunity, trial preparation, and complex personal injury practice. More about Elliott's practice is available on his attorney profile.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat does the "Top 5 Personal Injury Plaintiff" Super Lawyerslist mean?Super Lawyers, published by Thomson Reuters, selects no more than 5% of attorneys in any state for its annual list. Within that group, practice-area sublists like "Top 5 Personal Injury Plaintiff Virginia" represent the highest-scoring attorneys in that specific practice area for that state during that selection cycle.About Cantor, Grana, Buckner, BucciOur Richmond-based personal injury law firm has represented seriously injured Virginians since 1979. The firm's partners and counsel have collectively secured more than 200 verdicts and settlements over $1 million across catastrophic personal injury, motor vehicle and tractor-trailer collisions, premises liability, traumatic brain injury, medical malpractice, products liability, and wrongful death matters. The firm has been listed as a Brain Injury Association of America Preferred Attorney firm. Selected case results are available on the personal injury firm's website virginiatrialfirm.com.The firm is located at 7130 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 400, Richmond, VA 23226. Contact us today at (804) 644-1400 or via our website virginiatrialfirm.com.

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