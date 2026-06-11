Maryland Department of Agriculture Announces Reduction in Electric Vehicle Charger Registration Fee

June 11, 2026

Electric vehicle supply equipment in Maryland must be registered by July 1, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 11, 2026)—The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) is pleased to announce the fee for registering public electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) in Maryland has been reduced from $150 to $75 per port.

MDA’s Weights and Measures Program is responsible for consumer protection and ensuring equitable commercial transactions involving measurements and quantities. Under Maryland law, the program is required to follow the standards and requirements of the National Council on Weights and Measures and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Handbook 44, which in recent years adopted standards for EVSE.

As electric vehicle use continues to grow across Maryland, MDA has worked towards the establishment of EVSE standards into the existing Weights and Measures Program. In December 2025, MDA extended the deadline to register public EVSE chargers to July 1, 2026, allowing additional time for engagement with EV owners, businesses, industry representatives and local communities. Following those discussions, the department made the decision to reduce the registration fee for public EVSE chargers.

“We’ve listened to the concerns, support and feedback shared by electric vehicle owners, local businesses and industry partners,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “Reducing the registration fee allows us to continue supporting a reliable and accurate electric vehicle charging network while easing the cost for Maryland residents and businesses.”

EVSE chargers that are not available for public use—including chargers at private residences, workplaces, multifamily dwellings or those used exclusively for private fleets where commercial transactions do not occur—do not require registration.

The EVSE Registration webpage provides information on how to register EVSE chargers in Maryland, along with frequently asked questions and definitions to help clarify which chargers require registration. For additional questions, please contact the Weights and Measures Program at [email protected].

MDA’s Weights and Measures Program oversees the registration, inspection and testing of commercial weighing and measuring devices across the state to help ensure consumers receive the accurate quantity of the products and services they purchase.

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