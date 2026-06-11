Beyond FlexSpace Selects Workspace Geek to Power Its Premier Coworking Location in Houston, Texas

Our mission is to provide operators with the infrastructure they need to grow confidently while maintaining exceptional service for their members.” — Roger Bruce

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond FlexSpace , a modern coworking and flexible workspace provider, has selected Workspace Geek , the operating platform developed by Morningstar Software , Inc., to power its premier Houston location.The partnership brings together Beyond FlexSpace’s elevated coworking experience with Workspace Geek’s integrated management and payment infrastructure, creating a streamlined and scalable operational foundation.Workspace Geek will provide a unified platform for member management, billing, reporting, ecommerce, and payment processing — allowing Beyond FlexSpace to optimize operations while enhancing the member experience.“We have always been committed to offering a premier workspace experience," said Yasslin Benmensour, Customer Experience Manager at Beyond FlexSpace. "Workspace Geek gives us the tools and operational support necessary to grow confidently while maintaining the high level of service our members expect.”Workspace Geek’s platform is designed specifically for coworking and flex space operators, consolidating multiple operational tools into a single system. The solution enables operators to simplify administration, improve financial visibility, and scale efficiently across locations.“We’re excited to partner with Beyond FlexSpace as they continue building a premier coworking destination in Houston,” said Roger Bruce, CEO of Workspace Geek. “Our mission is to provide operators with the infrastructure they need to grow confidently while maintaining exceptional service for their members.”The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering value to today’s flexible workforce.About Beyond FlexSpaceBeyond FlexSpace provides professional, flexible workspace solutions designed for entrepreneurs, remote teams, and growing businesses. With a focus on community, design, and functionality, Beyond FlexSpace offers private offices, coworking memberships, and meeting space in Houston, Texas. https://beyondflexspace.com/ About Workspace GeekWorkspace Geek, developed by Morningstar Software, Inc., is a coworking and flex space management platform that integrates billing, payments, reporting, ecommerce, and operational tools into a single system. The platform is built to help operators streamline operations and scale efficiently. https://www.workspacegeek.com/

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