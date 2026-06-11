Excellence Canada Announces 2026 Canada Award for Excellence Recipients

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Canada is pleased to announce it will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses on September 23rd. This year, 46 organizations will be receiving the Canadian Businesses Excellence Award for clearly demonstrating a strategic approach to successfully improving business performance and achieving goals, with a focus on the following three key performance areas: Delighted Customers; Engaged Employees; and Innovation.We are also pleased to announce the inaugural Entrepreneurial Innovation award category that recognizes outstanding organizations who are redefining what is possible through creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurial excellence.The Canadian Business Excellence Awards is an annual awards program that recognizes outstanding achievements by organizations in the private sector, from coast-to-coast across Canada.Sean Slater, President & CEO of Excellence Canada, remarked, "As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Canadian Business Excellence Awards, we are proud to recognize 46 organizations that exemplify the innovation, resilience, and leadership driving Canada's economy forward. While the number of award recipients is significant, what is even more important is what they represent: a growing community of organizations committed to continuous improvement, employee engagement, customer excellence, and sustainable growth. Their achievements demonstrate that Canadian businesses can compete and succeed on a global stage while creating stronger workplaces, stronger communities, and a more competitive Canada for the future."The awards will be presented at the 2026 Canadian Business Excellence Awards Cocktail Reception on Wednesday, September 23rd at the Eglinton Grand in Toronto.For complete event details and registration, please visit: https://excellence.ca/canadian-business-excellence-awards-2026/ We are pleased to announce the recipients of the 2026 Canadian Business Excellence Awards for Private Businesses:Aercoustics Engineering Limited – Mississauga, ONAlendel Fabrics – Toronto, ONBateman MacKay LLP – Burlington, ONBeaverTails Canada Inc. – Montréal, QCBloom Funding – Saint John, NBCanadian Dental Services Corp – Toronto, ONCarahsoft Canada – Ottawa, ONCastello Ristorante – Woodbridge, ONCastlemore Dental (R. Khanuja Dentistry Professional Corporation) – Brampton, ONClinique Face MD – Montréal, QCCreative Options Regina – Regina, SKD'Orazio Infrastructure Group Limited – Oakville, ONdahl Valve Limited – Mississauga, ONDel's Pastry Limited – Etobicoke, ONDog and Pony Studios Inc. – Toronto, ONDynamic Source Manufacturing Inc. – Calgary, ABEquiton – Burlington, ONFinanceit – Toronto, ONFleetOptics – Mississauga, ONGordons Real Estate Brokerage – Toronto, ONGroupe MMI inc. – Saint-Laurent, QCHGrégoire – Saint-Eustache, QCHub Technology Group Inc. – Etobicoke, ONIntegracare Inc. – Toronto, ONJohn Brooks – Mississauga, ONKognitive Tech Inc. – Toronto, ONLearning Happens Child Care Inc. – Woodbridge, ONLevio Consulting – Québec City, QCMaximus Canada – Victoria, BCMayhew Inc. – Richmond Hill, ONMeighen Health Centre – Toronto, ONMSP Corp – Montréal, QCNapoleon (Wolf Steel Ltd.) – Barrie, ONNetchem Inc. – Brantford, ONNewGen Cleaning Services – Calgary, ABOxford Pallet & Recyclers Ltd. – Norwich, ONPatientPartners – Victoria, BCRychiger Canada Inc. – Toronto, ONT&T Power Group Inc. – Wellesley, ONTrinity Village – Kitchener, ONVestacon Limited – Vaughan, ONWaterford Global Inc. – Winnipeg, MBWestern Financial Group – High River, ABWeston Forest – Mississauga, ONWinright Law – Vancouver, BCCanadian Business Excellence Awards - Entrepreneurial Innovation Category:Savoury Imports Limited – Concord, ON

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