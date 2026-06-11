Four Moons Spa Announces Exclusive Retail Partnership with Thirteen Lune for Evoke Collection Expansion

The Evoke Collection by Four Moons Spa includes a candle, journal, incense, bath soak, and the signature Sun + Moon robes—ritual essentials created to inspire presence, reflection, and intentional living.

The award-winning Encinitas wellness destination expands beyond the spa with a ritual-led lifestyle collection debuting in-store June 13 and online June 16

This expansion allows us to share ritual as a lifestyle, not just a spa experience with a national audience. Thirteen Lune represents intentional and inclusive retail at its highest level.” — Letha Sandison, Founder & CEO of Four Moons

ENCINITAS , CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Moons Spa , the award-winning Encinitas wellness destination known for its ritual-driven approach to beauty and healing, today announced an exclusive retail partnership with Thirteen Lune for the national launch of its new Evoke Collection.Founded by Letha Sandison, Four Moons has built a devoted following for its immersive wellness experiences, blending beauty, ritual, and community in Encinitas, California. The Evoke Collection was created to extend that experience beyond the spa transforming everyday routines into intentional ritual.Through this exclusive partnership, Thirteen Lune will carry a curated assortment of Four Moons’ Evoke Collection, including its ceramic candles, ritual teas, incense, bath soak, Moon and Sun robes, and guided ritual essentials. The assortment will also include select pieces from Four Moons’ Angel Apparel Collection, featuring signature tees and sweatshirts.“This expansion allows us to share ritual as a lifestyle, not just a spa experience with a national audience,” said Letha Sandison, Founder & CEO of Four Moons. “Thirteen Lune represents intentional and inclusive retail at its highest level. Their commitment to women-founded and purpose-driven brands makes them the perfect values-aligned partner for Evoke. We could not be more excited and grateful.”The Evoke Collection is handcrafted, slow-made, and sustainably sourced, with each product supporting multiple local, women-led, and artisan partners. Every candle, garment, and ritual tool is designed to carry meaning organized by morning and evening rituals and aligned with the rhythm of sun and moon."Four Moons is exactly the kind of founder-led brand we are thrilled to champion at Thirteen Lune,” says Nyakio Grieco, Founder & CEO, Thirteen Lune and Relevant. “This brand is intentional, beautifully crafted, and deeply rooted in community. Letha has created something that goes far beyond product; Evoke is a full ritual experience, and we're proud to bring it to our Larchmont store and our Thirteen Lune family."To celebrate the launch, Four Moons and Thirteen Lune will host a public retail event this Saturday, June 13 from 12–4pm featuring ritual-inspired activations, wellness experiences, and shopping at Thirteen Lune, 120 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004.For more information, visit: www.fourmoonsspa.com and www.thirteenlune.com Press Contact: Jennifer Casas, pr@fourmoonsspa.com# # #About Four Moons SpaFour Moons Spa is an award-winning wellness destination in Encinitas, California, offering immersive, globally inspired treatments alongside its new signature Evoke Collection, a ritual-led lifestyle collection designed to elevate everyday moments. Set within private, sun-drenched grounds just one mile from the ocean, Four Moons Spa invites guests into a space for ritual, relaxation, and restoration, where self-care is intuitive, exploratory, and deeply personal. https://fourmoonsspa.com/ About Thirteen LuneThirteen Lune represents the beauty of inclusion and the destination for the discovery of global beauty. A true curator of best-in-class beauty products from around the globe. Since launching in 2020, Thirteen Lune has been a celebration of beauty and community bringing together luxurious and efficacious products that uplift both emerging and established brands while honoring and highlighting the individual stories of their founders. The expertly edited selection of global beauty is offered through the Thirteen Lune flagship store in Los Angeles and online ​​ https://thirteenlune.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.