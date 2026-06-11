Barakat + Bossa Represents Stinger Golf in High-Profile Trademark Litigation Against LIV Golf

The lawsuit alleges unauthorized use of the STINGER name in connection with LIV Golf’s Stinger GC team and related merchandise.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barakat + Bossa is representing Stinger Tees, Inc. d/b/a Stinger Golf (“Stinger Golf”) in a federal trademark infringement and unfair competition action pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida against LIV Golf Inc., World Wide Golf Brands Ltd. d/b/a Stuburt, and Fairway TM Co 6, LLC (“Stinger GC”).The lawsuit alleges unauthorized use of the STINGER name in connection with LIV Golf’s Stinger GC team and related merchandise, despite Stinger Golf’s longstanding trademark rights and federal trademark registrations associated with the STINGER mark.Stinger Golf is well-known within the golf industry and manufactures approximately 20 million golf tees annually. The complaint further alleges that the STINGER branding was used across merchandise, apparel, online retail platforms, social media channels, and tournament-related marketing connected to LIV Golf’s Stinger GC team.The lawsuit asserts claims for federal trademark infringement and unfair competition under the Lanham Act, as well as related Florida common law claims. The complaint also references prior proceedings before the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”), where LIV Golf’s applications seeking registration of the STINGER GC mark were refused based on likelihood of confusion with Stinger Golf’s existing trademark registrations.The litigation is being led by Brian Barakat and Patrick Furman of Barakat + Bossa, along with John DiMatteo of DiMatteo & Associates and Joseph Sofer of Sofer & Haroun, LLP.The case is styled Stinger Tees, Inc. d/b/a Stinger Golf v. LIV Golf Inc., World Wide Golf Brands Ltd. d/b/a Stuburt, and Fairway TM Co 6, LLC, Case No. 25-cv-22508-CMA, pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.The claims referenced above are contained in a publicly filed complaint in Stinger Tees, Inc. d/b/a Stinger Golf v. LIV Golf Inc., et al., Case No. 25-cv-22508-CMA. The case remains pending.ABOUT BARAKAT + BOSSABarakat + Bossa is a Chambers-ranked international business law firm trusted by entrepreneurs, privately held companies, and multinational corporations for more than two decades. The firm is renowned for its strategic, results-driven counsel in high-stakes legal matters. With a multicultural team fluent in more than a dozen languages, Barakat + Bossa helps clients navigate the U.S. legal market with clarity and confidence, serving businesses in Florida and around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.