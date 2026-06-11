Attorney General James Uthmeier Announces Arrest of 58 Child Predators in Marion County Sting Operation

Courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest of 58 child predators in a five-day statewide sting operation. The operation was led by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Sheriff’s Association, the Office of the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, and the Office of Statewide Prosecution

“With nearly 1,700 predators arrested since I took office, we are just getting started,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “58 more child predators are behind bars and away from our kids because Florida has the best sheriffs in the nation who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to keep our kids safe.”

"Once again, the amazing teamwork and determination among all of these agencies involved are sending a clear message to child sex predators that Florida has no tolerance for this and we will continue to do everything we can to protect these children,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

“The fact that this many predators are actively trying to prey on the vulnerable children in our community is deeply disturbing,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “My office is proud to partner with Sheriff Woods and Attorney General Uthmeier to continue to conduct these covert operations to apprehend these predators before they cause real harm. Taking these offenders off the streets makes our community safer for our youth. We will relentlessly pursue justice in these cases.”

“FDLE is proud to work with our partners to find and arrest these dangerous individuals who prey on our children. Our mission is to make Florida the safest place for families,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “I commend the unwavering dedication of law enforcement in this great state to work these investigations and continue to prioritize the safety of Florida’s children.”

“This operation reflects exactly the kind of coordinated, multi-agency effort that makes Florida a difficult place for predators to operate,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze. “Your State Troopers were proud to support this mission with our aviation assets, working alongside the Attorney General’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ocala Police Department to protect Florida’s children. Those seeking to victimize children will face the full weight of the law and the full force of every agency committed to protecting them.”

The undercover operation targeted predators who were sexually exploiting children through online chatrooms. The defendants engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the undercover officers despite being informed they were communicating with a child between the ages of seven and 15 years old. The defendants continued to make plans to meet for sexual activity, and were arrested upon arriving at a previously agreed upon meeting spot.

Many of the predators had regular access to children, and included parents and school teachers.

This marks the most successful Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) operation in Marion County, arresting 58 predators as part of an undercover operation that spanned from June 1-6, 2026.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials anticipate further arrests in the coming weeks.

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Jesus Santiago Colon, 30

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device

Adriana Ilao Orpilla, 22

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device

Nickolas Hester, 28

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device

Dylan Frantz, 38

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Posession of Marijuana (Under 20 grams)

David Robinson, 64

Probation Violation x2

Use of a Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian Consent

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Jose Ortiz Garcia, 55

Probation Violation

Use of a Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian Consent

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian Consent

William Meister, 36

Cocaine Possession

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device

Matthew Szilagyi, 29

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Collin Beegle, 27

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Rafael Romero Chavez, 33

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

David Smith, 22

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child x2

Kidnapping x 2

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Micky Barber, 29

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child x2

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Kidnapping x2

Transmit Info Harmful to Minors

Wyatt Bernstein, 27

Use of a Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian Consent

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Michael Vitoff,

Attempted Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity

Orrin Armstead, 37

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Jorge Alva Collazos, 44

Engage in Human Trafficking Labor or Service Less than 18 Years Old

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Christopher Coulter, 31

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Obstruction without Violence

Brian McVicker, 65

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Matthew White, 40

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Transmit Info Harmful to Minors

Timothy Lawson, 56

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Chad Bouwens, 32

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Use or Display of a Weapon During a Felony

Shannon Scarberry, 43

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Obstruction without Violence

Andrew Ruch, 32

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Travian Sesler, 28

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Cody Luft, 32

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Alexis Lara Guardado, 25

Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor

Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child

Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony

Transmit Harmful Info to Minors

Joshua Head, 36

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Transmit info harmful to minors

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Jeremiah Johnson, 26

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Transmit info harmful to minors

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Philip Stutsman, 48

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Brian Verka

Attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity

Waseem Dilshad, 37

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child misrepresent age

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

John Leininger, 60

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Engage in human trafficking labor or service child less than 18 YOA

Kadyn Russell, 21

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Transmit info harmful to minors

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Timothy Templeton, 48

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Dalton Tyler, 28

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Marijuana possession (not more than 20 grams)

Robert Fam, 30

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Jesus Padilla, 39

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Travel to meet use of computer solicit guardian

Engage in human trafficking labor or service child less than 18 YOA

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Payton Sims, 23

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Ashay Shakes, 31

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Israel Rosario, 35

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Eric Morin, 34

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Transmit info harmful to minors

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Use of computer to solicit parent guardian consent x4

Travel to meet use of computer solicit guardian

Sebastian Diaz Ortiz, 28

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Jose Navarro, 44

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Obstruction without violence

Roosevelt Beasley, 51

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child misrepresent age

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

John Goodman, 53

Use of computer to solicit parent guardian consent

Travel to meet use of computer solicit guardian

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Obstruction of evidence

Robert Mixon, 30

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Patrick Haan, 26

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Transmit info harmful to minors

Kingston McAllister, 16

Use of computer to solicit parent guardian consent

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Carl Allsop, 46

Engage in human trafficking labor or service child less than 18 YOA

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Jordan Richmond, 47

Use of computer to solicit parent guardian consent

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Savian Eiland, 20

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Kameron Works, 31

Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child

Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child

Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony

Moving traffic violation

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