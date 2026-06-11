Attorney General James Uthmeier Announces Arrest of 58 Child Predators in Marion County Sting Operation
Courtesy of the Office of the Attorney General
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest of 58 child predators in a five-day statewide sting operation. The operation was led by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Taskforce, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Sheriff’s Association, the Office of the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, and the Office of Statewide Prosecution
“With nearly 1,700 predators arrested since I took office, we are just getting started,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier. “58 more child predators are behind bars and away from our kids because Florida has the best sheriffs in the nation who continue to put themselves in harm’s way to keep our kids safe.”
"Once again, the amazing teamwork and determination among all of these agencies involved are sending a clear message to child sex predators that Florida has no tolerance for this and we will continue to do everything we can to protect these children,” said Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
“The fact that this many predators are actively trying to prey on the vulnerable children in our community is deeply disturbing,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “My office is proud to partner with Sheriff Woods and Attorney General Uthmeier to continue to conduct these covert operations to apprehend these predators before they cause real harm. Taking these offenders off the streets makes our community safer for our youth. We will relentlessly pursue justice in these cases.”
“FDLE is proud to work with our partners to find and arrest these dangerous individuals who prey on our children. Our mission is to make Florida the safest place for families,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “I commend the unwavering dedication of law enforcement in this great state to work these investigations and continue to prioritize the safety of Florida’s children.”
“This operation reflects exactly the kind of coordinated, multi-agency effort that makes Florida a difficult place for predators to operate,” said Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze. “Your State Troopers were proud to support this mission with our aviation assets, working alongside the Attorney General’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ocala Police Department to protect Florida’s children. Those seeking to victimize children will face the full weight of the law and the full force of every agency committed to protecting them.”
The undercover operation targeted predators who were sexually exploiting children through online chatrooms. The defendants engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the undercover officers despite being informed they were communicating with a child between the ages of seven and 15 years old. The defendants continued to make plans to meet for sexual activity, and were arrested upon arriving at a previously agreed upon meeting spot.
Many of the predators had regular access to children, and included parents and school teachers.
This marks the most successful Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) operation in Marion County, arresting 58 predators as part of an undercover operation that spanned from June 1-6, 2026.
The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officials anticipate further arrests in the coming weeks.
The following individuals were arrested and charged:
Jesus Santiago Colon, 30
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
Adriana Ilao Orpilla, 22
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
Nickolas Hester, 28
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
Dylan Frantz, 38
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Posession of Marijuana (Under 20 grams)
David Robinson, 64
- Probation Violation x2
- Use of a Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian Consent
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Jose Ortiz Garcia, 55
- Probation Violation
- Use of a Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian Consent
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian Consent
William Meister, 36
- Cocaine Possession
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device
Matthew Szilagyi, 29
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
Collin Beegle, 27
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Rafael Romero Chavez, 33
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
David Smith, 22
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child x2
- Kidnapping x 2
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Micky Barber, 29
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child x2
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
- Kidnapping x2
- Transmit Info Harmful to Minors
Wyatt Bernstein, 27
- Use of a Computer to Solicit Parent/Guardian Consent
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Michael Vitoff,
- Attempted Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity
Orrin Armstead, 37
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Jorge Alva Collazos, 44
- Engage in Human Trafficking Labor or Service Less than 18 Years Old
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Christopher Coulter, 31
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Obstruction without Violence
Brian McVicker, 65
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Matthew White, 40
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
- Transmit Info Harmful to Minors
Timothy Lawson, 56
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Chad Bouwens, 32
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
- Use or Display of a Weapon During a Felony
Shannon Scarberry, 43
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
- Obstruction without Violence
Andrew Ruch, 32
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Travian Sesler, 28
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Cody Luft, 32
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
Alexis Lara Guardado, 25
- Travel to Meet After Use of a Computer to Lure a Minor
- Use of a Computer to Seduce/Solicit Lure Child
- Use of a Two-Way Communication Device to Facilitate Felony
- Transmit Harmful Info to Minors
Joshua Head, 36
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Transmit info harmful to minors
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
Jeremiah Johnson, 26
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Transmit info harmful to minors
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
Philip Stutsman, 48
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
Brian Verka
- Attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity
Waseem Dilshad, 37
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child misrepresent age
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
John Leininger, 60
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Engage in human trafficking labor or service child less than 18 YOA
Kadyn Russell, 21
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Transmit info harmful to minors
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
Timothy Templeton, 48
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
Dalton Tyler, 28
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- Marijuana possession (not more than 20 grams)
Robert Fam, 30
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
Jesus Padilla, 39
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Travel to meet use of computer solicit guardian
- Engage in human trafficking labor or service child less than 18 YOA
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
Payton Sims, 23
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
Ashay Shakes, 31
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
Israel Rosario, 35
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
Eric Morin, 34
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Transmit info harmful to minors
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Use of computer to solicit parent guardian consent x4
- Travel to meet use of computer solicit guardian
Sebastian Diaz Ortiz, 28
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
Jose Navarro, 44
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Obstruction without violence
Roosevelt Beasley, 51
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child misrepresent age
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
John Goodman, 53
- Use of computer to solicit parent guardian consent
- Travel to meet use of computer solicit guardian
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Obstruction of evidence
Robert Mixon, 30
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
Patrick Haan, 26
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Transmit info harmful to minors
Kingston McAllister, 16
- Use of computer to solicit parent guardian consent
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
Carl Allsop, 46
- Engage in human trafficking labor or service child less than 18 YOA
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
Jordan Richmond, 47
- Use of computer to solicit parent guardian consent
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
Savian Eiland, 20
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
Kameron Works, 31
- Use of computer to seduce solicit lure child
- Travel to meet after use of computer to lure child
- Use of two way communication device to facilitate felony
- Moving traffic violation
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