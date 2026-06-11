Cyviation, Cargo Facts, Royal Media Present Cyber Aviation Global Forum: Building Resilience Across Aviation Ecosystem

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyviation, Cargo Facts, and Royal Media today announced they will present the Cyber Aviation Global Forum, a premier virtual event that will be held on June 23, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM ET, bringing together aviation leaders, cybersecurity experts, regulators, and technology providers to address the evolving cyber threat landscape across the aviation ecosystem.

The aviation industry is facing a pivotal moment. New regulatory mandates now require airlines to assess all corporate assets for cyber risk, including aircraft. Yet across the industry, cybersecurity teams and aircraft maintenance and operations teams often operate in silos, with limited coordination and no shared framework for managing aircraft cyber risk.

The Cyber Aviation Global Forum, sponsored by Cyviation and presented by Royal Media and Cargo Facts, is a digital event designed to close this gap.

The forum will focus on operational integration, exploring virtual aircraft modeling, risk-based security frameworks, and governance models that align CISOs, maintenance, and executive leadership when traditional IT approaches are impractical. With new FAA and EASA regulations going into effect, the forum will address comprehensive risk management frameworks for aircraft systems and risk evaluations without disrupting operations. The agenda includes sessions on the state of cybersecurity in aviation, physical security and exposure risk, operational alignment between cybersecurity and maintenance teams, regulatory updates, and holistic cyber and risk services for aviation.

“Aviation cybersecurity is no longer optional; it’s foundational to safety, trust, and operational continuity,” said JJ Hornblass, Founder and CEO of Royal Media. “Through this collaboration with Cyviation and Cargo Facts, we’re enabling access to cutting-edge insights and peer-to-peer learning that industry players can apply immediately.”

"Cyviation is presenting this forum to bring together the aviation community around one of the industry's most urgent priorities: cyber resilience," said Eliran Almog, Chief Executive Officer of Cyviation. "The threat landscape has reached an inflection point. As aviation becomes more digitally connected, collaboration across operators, regulators, OEMs, and cybersecurity teams is essential to protecting aircraft systems and ensuring the safety and trust of passengers, the industry, and all those affected."

The forum brings together aviation and cybersecurity leaders from across the industry, including CISOs from major airlines, cybersecurity leaders from aerospace companies, representatives from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and directors from national cyber directorates. Speakers include executives from American Airlines, Boeing, ICAO, the Israel National Cyber Directorate, Delta TechOps, RwandAir, and EL AL Israel Airlines. A full list of confirmed speakers is available at cyberaviationforum.com.

Professor Roberto Russo, Cybersecurity Engagement Director at Boeing, added: "Timely initiative. The convergence of regulatory pressure and real-world incidents makes a dedicated aviation cybersecurity forum essential right now. In Europe, EASA Part-IS compliance deadlines are driving airlines and airports to build cybersecurity programs from scratch, often without sector-specific benchmarks. Globally, the threat landscape has shifted: the Collins Aerospace MUSE breach, the Shiny Hunters leak at a European low-cost carrier, and increasing ransomware targeting MROs all demonstrate that aviation is no longer a secondary target. Forums like this serve a critical function: they foster cross-functional dialogue among CISOs, safety officers, and regulators that no single organization can replicate internally. From Boeing consulting engagements, the number one gap airlines cite is not technology but access to peers who have navigated the same regulatory and operational challenges. Looking forward to June 23. Views my own."

Event Details

Date: June 23, 2026

Time: 9:30 AM ET – 12:30 PM ET

Location: Virtual Event

For more information about the forum and to register: cyberaviationforum.com/#register

About Cyviation

Cyviation dedicates its resources to shielding commercial airlines and private jets from cyber adversaries. Headquartered in New York. Learn more at cyviation.aero.

About Royal Media

Royal Media, established in 1995, is a leading business information and media company serving professionals in specialized industries. Our diverse mix of brands have in common a single mission: to provide insights to businesses. Our brands include FinAI News, Auto Finance News, Equipment Finance News, and Cargo Facts. Learn more at https://royalmedia.com/.

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