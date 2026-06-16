MIX Networks Receives FDNY and California State Fire Marshal Certification for POTS Replacement on Life-Safety Lines

Dual state approvals authorize MIX Networks as a Managed Facilities Voice Network for fire alarm signal transmission, one of a few certified in both NY & CA

LAKELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As carriers retire legacy copper telephone lines across the country, a growing number of commercial buildings, multifamily properties, senior living facilities, and campuses are operating life-safety systems that no longer have a compliant communication pathway. MIX Networks, a managed POTS replacement and life-safety communications provider, has received official Managed Facilities Voice Network (MFVN) certification from fire authorities in both New York and California — two of the most rigorous regulatory environments in the United States.

The New York approval, issued May 21, 2026, by the FDNY Bureau of Fire Prevention (Record ID: 2025-TMFRAL-007143-VRNC), grants MIX Networks citywide recognition as an authorized MFVN for fire alarm signal transmission using DataRemote 90X1 and 90X2 devices. The California listing, issued by the California Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM Listing No. 7305-2384:0002), certifies the same devices under UL 864, 10th Edition, for use with listed fire alarm control units statewide.

Together, the approvals position MIX Networks among a small number of POTS replacement providers with documented, state-issued authorization to carry fire alarm signals for life-safety applications — a distinction that matters considerably when a building is inspected, insured, or audited.

“This is a market event, not a maintenance window — and the timeline belongs to the carriers, not to the building. Operators, owner-operators, and multi-site companies that wait will find out the hard way that a fire alarm, an elevator phone, or an emergency line has gone silent. These certifications are another significant milestone in the reliability of our technology: proof that we can keep these systems online, compliant, and defensible while the copper underneath them disappears.”

— Carrie Turner, Chief Business Officer, MIX Networks

As carriers retire copper on their own schedules, the burden of ensuring a compliant replacement falls entirely on the property owner. Connecting fire alarm communicators, elevator phones, or E911 systems to a generic VoIP adapter is not compliant under NFPA 72, ADA elevator code, or local fire codes — regardless of whether calls appear to complete. MIX Networks’ MFVN certification specifically authorizes compliant fire alarm signal transmission for commercial buildings, multifamily properties, senior living facilities, healthcare campuses, and hotels.



About MIX Networks

MIX Networks is a managed telecommunications provider delivering POTS replacement, hosted voice, and life-safety communications infrastructure nationwide. Certified as an MFVN with state fire marshal authorizations in New York City and California, MIX Networks offers fully managed deployment, 24/7 monitoring, and end-to-end lifecycle management through a national channel partner program. Redundant infrastructure spans data centers in Dallas, Secaucus, Las Vegas, Lakeland, and Ashburn, each built to telco-grade uptime standards.

mixnetworks.com | 863-583-0266

CA OSFM Listing No. 7305-2384:0002. FDNY Record ID: 2025-TMFRAL-007143-VRNC. Approved devices: DataRemote 90X1 and 90X2. All installations must be completed by qualified personnel per NFPA 72, applicable local codes, and the AHJ. Compliance requirements vary by jurisdiction.

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