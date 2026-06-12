Freightera Named TIA Awards Finalist in Industry Innovation and Company Culture Categories

Game Changer: Industry Innovation, presented by Innovate BC. Game Changer: Company Culture, presented by SAP. Finalists of the Technology Impact Awards by BC Tech.

The dual recognition reflects Freightera's focus on building a strong workplace culture while advancing innovation and sustainability in freight technology.

Being named a finalist in two categories is an exciting milestone for Freightera and a recognition of the work our team is doing to modernize freight shipping through technology and culture.” — Zhenya Beck, Freightera Co-Founder

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freightera is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in two categories at the 2026 Technology Impact Awards (TIAs), one of British Columbia's most respected celebrations of technology innovation and business excellence.The company has been recognized as a finalist for Game Changer: Company Culture, presented by SAP, and Game Changer: Industry Innovation, presented by Innovate BC. The dual recognition reflects Freightera's commitment to building a workplace where people can thrive while developing innovative solutions that make freight transportation more efficient, sustainable, and accessible.Hosted by BC Tech, the Technology Impact Awards recognize outstanding companies and individuals who are making a significant impact on the province's thriving technology sector. The awards have long highlighted some of BC's most successful and influential technology companies, providing finalists with an opportunity to expand their reach and accelerate growth."Being named a finalist in two categories is an exciting milestone for Freightera and a recognition of the work our team is doing to modernize freight shipping through technology and culture," said Zhenya Beck, Co-Founder. "By combining digital freight solutions, automation, and a sustainability-first approach, we're helping businesses ship more efficiently while reducing environmental impact."The winners of the 2026 Technology Impact Awards will be announced at the annual TIA Gala in October, a flagship networking and awards event that brings together technology leaders, founders, executives, investors, partners, and innovators from across British Columbia. Freightera previously won the 2016 TIA Award for Product Innovation.Freightera congratulates all of this year's finalists and looks forward to celebrating with the broader BC technology community.About FreighteraFreightera is the award-winning automated freight marketplace for businesses seeking lower shipping costs, simpler logistics, and a cleaner future. The platform provides instant access to billions of fixed-cost freight rates across North America, with SmartWay™-verified emissions data integrated into every quote.With over 27,500 customers—including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers, importers, and exporters—and a proven track record of growth and profitability, Freightera is one of the most capital-efficient and impactful companies in freight automation and climate logistics.Freightera has received the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Award, the Technology Impact Award, the Clean50 Award, and The Globe and Mail Changemaker Award.Learn more at freightera.com.

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