Zonar Named Fleet Management Company of the Year by SupplyTech Breakthrough

Fifth annual awards program recognizes Zonar’s advancement across fleet intelligence, safety and compliance

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zonar , the leading provider of smart fleet management and safety solutions, today announced it has been named Fleet Management Company of the Year in the 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. Presented by SupplyTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that evaluates technology companies in the supply chain and logistics industry worldwide, the recognition reflects Zonar’s continued growth across fleet telematics, safety and operational compliance.“Every day, the fleets that rely on Zonar carry children to school, keep utility crews moving, transport critical goods, support public services and help communities stay connected,” said Rachel Trindade, Chief Marketing Officer at Zonar. “That responsibility is bigger than technology. It is about trust, safety and the people behind every route, stop and mile. Being named Fleet Management Company of the Year is meaningful because it recognizes the work our teams do to help mission-critical fleets operate with confidence when failure is not an option. This award does not validate the status quo. It reminds us why we keep pushing. Fleets don’t need more dashboards. They need decisions, automation and outcomes they can count on. That’s what Zonar delivers.”Fleet management sits at one of the most demanding intersections in the supply chain. Fleets operate under evolving regulatory requirements, across mixed vehicle types and in environments where safety, uptime and cost control are non-negotiable. The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards identifies the companies driving measurable progress in those conditions.“Supply chain technology has entered a new era, and the companies being recognized today are the ones writing the next chapter,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, SupplyTech Breakthrough. “This year’s featured winners exemplify a true spirit of innovation, delivering meaningful progress across logistics, inventory management and operational efficiency.”Zonar serves fleets across student transportation, field services, utilities, public sector and commercial trucking, with more than 20 years of leadership in student transportation and a growing presence in commercial verticals.Recent Zonar innovations include:Zonar Ignition ™: Zonar's unified fleet management platform consolidates telematics, live video, driver coaching and electronic vehicle inspections into a single governed data foundation, with role-based dashboards built for fleet, safety, dispatch and maintenance managers.Zonar Bus Suite: centralizes dispatch, ridership, route monitoring and reporting for K–12 transportation teams in one platform. The portal delivers a live dashboard, universal search across routes, runs, students and drivers, a map view with route path and event overlays, and field trip support.Zonar Partner Network: A structured channel program with four distinct partner paths giving resellers, affiliates and dealers clear ownership, defined margins and dedicated support with no channel conflict.First-in-industry CARB certification: Zonar became the first telematics provider certified by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for OEM-based Clean Truck Check compliance. Fleets with factory-installed Zonar V4™ hardware on Freightliner, Thomas Built Buses and Western Star vehicles meet emissions requirements with no additional hardware or vehicle downtime.To learn more about Zonar’s fleet management solutions, visit www.zonar.com About SupplyTech BreakthroughPart of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program recognizes innovation and market disruption in supply chain and logistics technologies, services, companies and products worldwide. For more information, visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.About ZonarZonar combines a unified fleet management platform with reliable telematics hardware and always-on human support, giving mission-critical fleets precise, trustworthy data to improve safety, ensure compliance and reduce operating costs. Proven every day in student transportation, where it safeguards millions of children, Zonar’s technology and partnership deliver the trust, transparency and confidence public-sector, field service and vocational fleets need to perform when it matters most. To learn more, go to www.zonar.com

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