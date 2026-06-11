Washington Heads of Office Leadership Council Launches Forum to Develop the Next Generation of Influential Leaders

High-Impact Leadership Experience Designed to Equip Emerging and Aspiring Leaders with Executive-Level Skills, Strategy, and Influence

The Leadership Forum is designed for professionals preparing for their next level of leadership. This experience is about empowering participants to lead with confidence, strategy, and credibility.” — Brad Knox, WHOOLC Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Washington Heads of Office Leadership Council (WHOOLC) proudly announces the launch of the WHOOLC Leadership Forum, a transformative leadership development experience created to help professionals strengthen their leadership capacity, expand their influence, and prepare for greater responsibility across industries and sectors. The inaugural Leadership Forum will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.Designed as a high-impact, public-facing leadership experience, the WHOOLC Leadership Forum will provide participants with direct exposure to the executive leadership standards, strategic thinking, and professional excellence that define WHOOLC and the government affairs profession. The inaugural forum will welcome 50 participants for a dynamic half-day experience focused on leadership readiness, executive presence, communication, and influence.“The WHOOLC Leadership Forum is designed for professionals who are preparing for their next level of leadership,” said Brad Knox, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “This experience is about empowering participants to lead with confidence, strategy, and credibility before the desired title is achieved.”The Leadership Forum is designed for young professionals, emerging leaders, transitioning professionals, and subject-matter experts seeking to sharpen their leadership skills or pivot into new career opportunities and industries. Participants do not need to be a Head of Office to benefit from the experience.Throughout the forum, attendees will engage in immersive learning experiences centered on real-world leadership scenarios and executive-level decision-making. Key program components include:● A signature keynote masterclass featuring thought leadership, moderated dialogue, and participant engagement● Interactive breakout sessions tailored to varying stages of leadership development● Executive presence and communication coaching● Leadership simulations and crisis-thinking exercises● Fireside conversations with senior leaders and Original Heads of Office● A curated networking reception celebrating leadership growth and connectionRegistration for the WHOOLC Leadership Forum is $1,250 per person. Participants will receive practical resources, including stakeholder mapping templates, communication planning tools, frameworks for difficult conversations, and a leadership action plan to extend learning beyond the event.The WHOOLC Leadership Forum represents a strategic investment in the future leadership pipeline and reflects WHOOLC’s broader mission to cultivate influential, prepared, and purpose-driven leaders. Registration is available on the WHOOLC website About WHOOLCThe Washington Heads of Office Leadership Council (WHOOLC) is a professional organization for senior executives who oversee government affairs for Fortune 100-level companies, trade associations, and nonprofits. Our mission is to curate and provide leadership development and networking opportunities that foster, support, and enhance positive impact within the government affairs industry. We are dedicated to developing innovative programs that drive professional growth, cultivate essential skills, and empower current and future leaders to make a meaningful impact in the field.

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