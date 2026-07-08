Applicator sprays a protective polyurea lining along the lower wall and floor transition of a corrugated grain bin. Detail of a coated grain-bin wall and floor transition after spray-applied polyurea lining. Interior view of a corrugated grain bin showing corrosion and staining before protective lining.

ArmorThane frames bin corrosion as largely preventable and tied to grain-bin maintenance and worker-safety concerns before harvest.

Most bin failures don’t start with a dramatic collapse — they start with condensation and grain dust quietly eating the steel from the inside.” — Troy Bacon, Business Development at ArmorThane

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, MO, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArmorThane urges pre-harvest bin lining to help curb grain-storage corrosion

The polyurea manufacturer frames bin corrosion as largely preventable -- and a factor in the bin-entry hazards that federal grain-handling rules address.

With harvest approaching, ArmorThane USA Inc. is encouraging grain operators to treat bin corrosion as a largely preventable problem, positioning seamless spray-applied polyurea linings as part of a preventive-maintenance strategy that can help keep moisture off steel, protect stored grain, and reduce the deterioration behind many costly bin failures.

Bin corrosion often begins out of sight. Daily temperature swings cause condensation to form on interior walls, and that moisture can combine with grain dust and the organic acids in stored grain to corrode steel from the inside out. Over time, corrosion can thin bin walls, roughen surfaces so grain cakes and bridges against them, and open paths for the water intrusion that spoils stored product. By the time rust streaks or a spoiled load appear, the damage has often been building for years.

"Most bin failures don't start with a dramatic collapse -- they start with condensation and grain dust quietly eating the steel from the inside," said Troy Bacon, business development at ArmorThane. "By the time an operator notices rust or a moldy load, the problem has been compounding for years. The point of lining a bin is to break that cycle before it costs you the structure or the grain."

ArmorThane's spray-applied polyurea linings form a seamless, flexible barrier between stored grain and the steel or concrete shell, helping keep moisture and acids away from the substrate. The coatings cure quickly -- tack-free in under 45 seconds -- which can shorten downtime compared with slower-curing systems. AquaSafe, the company's pure polyurea, is certified to NSF/ANSI 61 for potable-water contact and tested at 450 percent elongation (ASTM D-412), so the lining can flex with thermal movement and bridge minor cracks. Operators considering a lining for direct grain contact should confirm the appropriate product and specification with ArmorThane. For general bin and tank work, ArmorLiner bonds to metal, concrete, fiberglass, and wood.

Acting early has a safety dimension as well. Corrosion, moisture, and the caking and bridging they can promote may contribute to the hazardous conditions workers face when entering grain bins -- conditions governed by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration's grain handling facilities standard, 29 CFR 1910.272, which sets requirements for entry into bins, silos, and tanks and bars entry beneath a bridging condition or where wall buildup could break loose. Lining a bin does not by itself satisfy those requirements, but reducing the corrosion-and-caking cycle can be one part of a broader preventive-maintenance and safety strategy.

"The window to do this is now, before the bins are full," Bacon said. "You can't line a bin packed with grain, and nobody wants to discover a corrosion problem in the middle of harvest. A few weeks of preventive work in the off-season can protect an entire season's storage."

ArmorThane works with grain operators and certified applicators on pre-harvest assessments and lining projects across North America. Operators planning off-season maintenance can learn more at Silo & Grain Storage Preservation | ArmorThane or connect with a certified applicator through ArmorThane.

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About ArmorThane USA Inc.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, ArmorThane USA Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of high-performance polyurea and polyurethane protective coatings serving industrial, commercial, military, and infrastructure markets across North America and abroad. ArmorThane's product portfolio includes the HighLine series, ArmorLiner, UltraBlast, AquaSafe, SureGrip, and ArmorDeck coatings, supported by a global network of certified applicators. Known as "The Polyurea Professionals," ArmorThane provides complete systems including coatings, spray equipment, training, and technical support. For more information, visit ArmorThane.

Media Contact:

Troy Bacon

Business Development

ArmorThane USA Inc.

(417) 831-0877

[tbacon@armorthane.com](mailto:tbacon@armorthane.com)

Tags: #Polyurea #GrainStorage #ProtectiveCoatings #Corrosion #ArmorThane

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