GoPath Diagnostics Announces Strategic National Agreement with Capstone Health Alliance

Partnership Expands Access to Advanced Pathology, Molecular, and Digital Diagnostic Solutions Across Capstone’s Hospital Network

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoPath Diagnostics , a leading provider of advanced pathology, molecular oncology, and digital diagnostic solutions, today announced the execution of a new national agreement with Capstone Health Alliance , one of the nation’s premier healthcare group purchasing organizations serving hundreds of hospitals and healthcare providers across the United States.The multi-year agreement provides Capstone Health Alliance members with access to GoPath Diagnostics’ comprehensive portfolio of anatomic pathology, molecular oncology, hematopathology, genetic testing, and digital pathology services. The partnership represents a significant milestone in GoPath’s continued national expansion strategy and further strengthens the company’s growing presence within the hospital and integrated delivery network (IDN) market.Under the agreement, Capstone members will have access to GoPath’s full-service diagnostic platform, including:• Advanced molecular oncology testing• Comprehensive genomic profiling• Comprehensive hematopathology services• Comprehensive hereditary genetic and cancer genetics testing• GoPath’s proprietary clinical programs including GeneticsNow, ProstateNow™, DiabetesNow™, CardioNow, LynchNow, and BRCANow• Digital pathology and whole-slide imaging solutions• Urology, gastrointestinal, and precision medicine programs“This agreement with Capstone Health Alliance represents an important strategic achievement for GoPath Diagnostics as we continue to expand our national hospital footprint,” said Dr. Jim Lu, Chief Executive Officer and founder of GoPath Diagnostics. “Healthcare systems today are seeking high-quality laboratory partners that can deliver innovation, efficiency, rapid turnaround times, and personalized service. We are excited to collaborate closely with Capstone and its member organizations to provide advanced diagnostic solutions that support better patient outcomes and operational excellence.”The agreement also positions GoPath Diagnostics to support Capstone member hospitals with scalable digital pathology initiatives and hybrid pathology workflow solutions through GoPath’s expanding digital platform infrastructure, including GPIS™ and DigitCellstechnologies.“Capstone Health Alliance is committed to delivering supplier partnerships that bring meaningful value, innovation, and clinical excellence to our members,” said Tim Bugg, Owner & CEO of Capstone Health Alliance. “GoPath Diagnostics’ advanced molecular capabilities, comprehensive pathology services, and digital innovation align well with the evolving needs of our members and will serve our membership well.”The partnership follows GoPath Diagnostics’ continued investment in expanding its national capabilities, hospital partnerships, precision oncology programs, and digital pathology infrastructure.GoPath and Capstone will collaborate to launch implementation initiatives and member engagement activities in the coming weeks, including educational programs, collaborative outreach, and strategic operational planning sessions.About GoPath DiagnosticsGoPath Diagnostics is a national diagnostic laboratory focused on delivering innovative pathology, molecular, genetic, and digital diagnostic solutions to hospitals, physician groups, and healthcare systems across the United States. The company offers a comprehensive suite of pathology and precision medicine services designed to improve patient care, enhance clinical decision-making, and streamline healthcare operations. Learn more at https://gopathdx.com About Capstone Health AllianceHeadquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and offering industry-leading education; all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the quality and value of care to patients. Learn more at https://capstonehealthalliance.com Media ContactsCapstone HealthTracey Johnston-Crumtjohnston-crum@capstonehealthalliance.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.