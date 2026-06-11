LuftCar Launches SkyBase™: Dual-Use Advanced Air Mobility Vertiport Platform with Sustainable Energy Infrastructure

SkyBase™ by LuftCar: 100% American-built dual-use vertiport platform powered by clean energy.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SkyBase™ delivers Dual Use Vertiport infrastructure — engineered entirely in the United States for eVTOL operations, defense logistics, and clean energy integration — as taxpayer-funded Advanced Air Mobility corridor buildouts begin nationwide.LuftCar Air and Space Mobility, LLC today announced the commercial availability of SkyBase™, a next-generation Dual Use Vertiport ecosystem purpose-designed for the full spectrum of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) missions — civil, commercial, and defense. SkyBase™ is 100% American-designed, American-engineered, and American-built: from its structural systems and power architecture to its AI-driven airspace coordination layer, every element originates from domestic intellectual property, domestic supply chains, and American talent.As Florida and Texas begin deploying taxpayer dollars through FDOT’s eIPP program and landmark HB 1093 — which authorizes FDOT to fund up to 100% of vertiport project costs effective July 1, 2026 — a critical question must be asked: Where is that money actually going? Some Fixed-Base Operators participating in these state-funded corridors are procuring vertiport construction and infrastructure services from foreign companies, effectively draining American tax dollars overseas, suppressing domestic job creation, and introducing supply chain vulnerabilities that carry both economic and national security risk. LuftCar was built with the opposite mandate: every dollar invested in SkyBase™ stays in the American economy, creates American jobs, and builds American aerospace capability.SkyBase™ is not simply a landing pad — it is an intelligent sustainable energy node. Every SkyBase™ deployment integrates solar photovoltaic generation, advanced battery storage, and hydrogen-ready power nodes that enable fully off-grid operations in grid-constrained or austere environments. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable charging allows deployed aircraft to function as distributed energy storage assets during peak demand events. A resilient microgrid architecture ensures mission continuity during grid outages — a critical capability for emergency medical response operations and forward-deployed military logistics. Carbon footprint tracking integrated into LuftPAATH™ enables operators to verify emissions reductions for ESG reporting and regulatory compliance.SkyBase™ platform capabilities:▪ Sustainable energy core: solar PV, battery storage, hydrogen-ready power nodes, and V2G-capable charging — 100% off-grid capable▪ LuftPAATH™ AI embedded natively for real-time airspace deconfliction, corridor management, and mission planning▪ Dual-use architecture: civil passenger terminals, hospital vertiports, and cargo logistics hubs — plus forward-deployed military logistics▪ Modular and rapidly deployable from major commercial airports to expeditionary and contested environmentsSkyBase™ is commercially validated with demonstrated market traction: active FDOT and TxDOT eIPP participation, a signed MOU with a major South Florida healthcare system for emergency medical air transport, Dubai Horizon I & II vertiport deployments delivered for Dubai Municipality, an active Philippines strategic partnership, a 19-vehicle eVTOL purchase order, and signed premium domestic construction partner agreements across South Florida and Texas, underscoring that SkyBaseTM has the partners, the pipeline, and the proven track record to deliver at scale.“While others import foreign infrastructure with American tax dollars, we are doing the opposite — exporting American innovation to the world, starting right here in Florida. SkyBase™ proves that the future of air mobility can be built at home, powered by clean energy, and serve both our communities and our warfighters.”— Santh Sathya, Founder & CEO, LuftCar Air and Space Mobility, LLCAbout LuftCar Air and Space Mobility, LLCLuftCar is a West Palm Beach, Florida aerospace technology company developing three integrated Advanced Air Mobility platforms: a patented heavy-payload hybrid-electric tiltrotor eVTOL aircraft, SkyBase™ modular deployable vertiport infrastructure, and LuftPAATH™ AI-powered airspace corridor management SaaS. Active DoD SBIR pursuer, NASA collaborator, and a Palm Beach County Small Business Enterprise.info@luftcar.com | www.luftcar.com | Ph: 408 905 0036

SkyBase operational concept

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