FDLE arrests Orlando sexual offender for violation of registration laws

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 10, 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division arrested Thang Suan Dal, 47, of Orlando, on two felony counts of failure of a sexual offender to register an internet identifier or email address.

On June 4, FDLE agents made contact with Dal to conduct a verification interview. During the interview, it was revealed that Dal had possession of a cellular phone that was linked to an email account. This account was not previously reported in Dal’s sexual offender registration record.

A search warrant was issued and executed for Dal’s device, where agents confirmed the un-reported email account as well as a social media account that was also not disclosed as required by law.

The same day, agents obtained an arrest warrant charging Dal with two felony violations of Florida’s sexual offender registration laws. With assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Dal was arrested and transported to the Orange County Jail.

As a result of his prior sex offense conviction coupled with a new felony arrest, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Investigations confirmed that Dal is subject to removal from the United States. An immigration detainer has been placed on Dal while criminal proceedings remain pending.

The Office of the State Attorney, Ninth Judicial Circuit, is prosecuting the case. The investigation remains active.

FDLE’s Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division remains committed to enforcing Florida’s sexual offender registration laws and working with local, state and federal partners to identify, investigate and arrest offenders who fail to comply with registration requirements.

Citizens can access Florida’s Sex Offender Predatory Registry by downloading the FDLE Mobile App and search the online Florida’s Sex Offender and Predator Search.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us