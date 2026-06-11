FDLE: Altamonte Springs Teen Charged with Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Isabelle Valdez, 15, of Altamonte Springs, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. At the time FDLE presented the arrest affidavit, Valdez was in custody on unrelated charges.

FDLE’s Cybercrime Task Force agents opened the investigation in February 2026 after detectives with the Altamonte Springs Police Department reported a digital video file found on Valdez’s cellphone depicting the sexual abuse of children.

FDLE obtained a search warrant for Valdez’s cellphone and conducted a forensic analysis on the device. Agents located several video files depicting the sexual abuse of children, some children as young as three years old.

Valdez remains in custody at the Seminole County Jail.

The case is being prosecuted by the State Attorney's Office, 18th Judicial Circuit.

The investigation remains active.

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information