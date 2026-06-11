CDOT announces June 11 to 19 closure for Santa Fe Drive to eastbound C-470 flyover bridge repairs

Douglas County — The Colorado Department of Transportation, in partnership with Ames Construction, will close the westbound C-470 off-ramp at Santa Fe Drive and the southbound Santa Fe Drive to eastbound C-470 flyover bridge for approximately one week.

The full closure is anticipated to begin at 6 a.m. Thursday, June 11, and continue through 6 a.m. Friday, June 19. A signed detour will be in place.

The weeklong closure is necessary to allow concrete to properly cure before traffic can safely travel on the bridge. This is expected to be the final extended closure required for the broader bridge repair project.

Traffic Impacts

Full closure of the westbound C-470 off-ramp at Santa Fe Drive and the southbound Santa Fe Drive to eastbound C-470 flyover bridge from 6 a.m. Thursday, June 11, through 6 a.m. Friday, June 19.

A signed detour will be in place.

Westbound C-470 to Santa Fe Drive (US 85) Detour: Drivers proceed to Wadsworth Boulevard (CO 121) and return east on C-470 to the Santa Fe Drive (US 85) exit.

Southbound Santa Fe Eastbound C-470 Flyover Bridge Detour: Drivers proceed south on Santa Fe Drive (US 85) and use the C-470 on-ramp at Santa Fe Drive (US 85).

Motorists should slow down and drive with caution through the work zone.

Project detour map showing the detour routes for the C-470 closures in Douglas County.

About the Project

CDOT is completing interim repairs on the southbound Santa Fe Drive (US Highway 85) to the eastbound C-470 flyover bridge. Crews are repairing a pier cap and column at Pier 7 to help ensure the continued safety of the traveling public. Monitoring equipment remains in place and traffic control will continue while repairs are completed. The project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2026.

The westbound C-470 to northbound Santa Fe Drive slip ramp will remain closed for the duration of the project.

Additional short-term ramp and lane closures may occur as construction progresses.

Residents near the interchange may experience intermittent construction noise, lights and equipment activity.

All work and traffic impacts are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Overweight load restrictions will remain in place for commercial motor vehicles on the flyover ramp. Drivers should follow all posted weight-limit signage.

Project Information

For additional information about this project:

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!