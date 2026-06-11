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FDLE Arrests Bradford County Man for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 11, 2026 

 

STARKE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Dylan Phillips, 19, of Starke, on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest is part of FDLE’s statewide initiative to identify and apprehend offenders who target children and share files depicting child sexual abuse.

 

The investigation began in May 2026 when FDLE received multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), alerting agents to files depicting the sexual exploitation of children being uploaded and shared through several social media accounts. Agents later identified Phillips as the owner of the accounts.

 

A forensic analysis conducted on the accounts located files depicting child sexual abuse, some children as young as four years old. 

 

On June 9, 2026, FDLE agents took Phillips into custody and transported him to the Bradford County Jail. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest. 

 

The case is being prosecuted by the Office of Statewide Prosecution in Jacksonville.

 

The investigation remains active. Additional charges may be forthcoming pending further forensic analysis.

 

For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

Info@fdle.state.fl.us

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FDLE Arrests Bradford County Man for Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

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