Mississippi REALTORS® Partners with Mississippi Home Corporation

in Trusty 10 Plus 2 Program

Jackson, MS, June 11, 2026 — Today, Mississippi REALTORS® announced a new partnership with Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) aimed at expanding homeownership opportunities for individuals across the Magnolia State.

In recognition of Mississippi REALTORS®’ centennial anniversary, the association unveiled its plan to build upon MHC’s Trusty 10 program by creating “Trusty 10 Plus 2.”

“As part of the Mississippi REALTORS® Centennial celebration, marking 100 years of service to communities throughout the state, we are proud to introduce a special enhancement to an existing program that makes a real difference for first time homebuyers,” Mississippi REALTORS® 2026 President DeShawn Davis said. “As we celebrate 100 years of service, we are proud to continue finding meaningful ways to support Mississippi families and strengthen our communities through homeownership.”

Through this partnership, an additional $2,000 grant will be provided to a limited number of eligible Mississippi homebuyers, supplementing Trusty 10’s existing $10,000 second mortgage for down payment and closing cost assistance.

“We are excited to receive this grant from the Mississippi REALTORS®, which amplifies our efforts to make homeownership a reality for more Mississippi families. By pairing these funds with our Trusty10 program, we can provide homebuyers with an additional $2,000 in down payment assistance while funds last. This partnership strengthens our core mission at Mississippi Home Corporation, breaking down financial barriers and empowering families across our state to achieve their lifelong goal of owning a home,” said Scott Spivey, Executive Director of MHC.

Individuals interested in learning more about Trusty 10 Plus 2 are encouraged to contact their REALTOR® or participating lender to determine eligibility.

About the Mississippi REALTORS®

The Mississippi REALTORS® is the state’s largest business trade association representing over 8,000 real estate professionals. An advocate for residential and commercial real estate professionals active in all phases of brokerage, development, and property management. REALTOR® is a registered trademark which identifies a professional in real estate who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS®.

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