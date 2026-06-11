MDMR offering free 2026 ServSafe Course to seafood industry members

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) Seafood Technology Bureau will host a free ServSafe course for Mississippi seafood industry members.

The class, taught by ServSafe Instructor/Proctor Jessica Rankin, will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. with additional time for testing from 5 – 7 p.m., as needed. The class will be held in the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum, located at 115 E. 1st Street in Biloxi.

The cost is free for Mississippi residents who are involved in the seafood industry. A valid ID will be required on the day of the class.

Space is limited to the first 25 registrants. Advanced registration is encouraged and can be completed at https://dmr.ms.gov/servsafetraining/.

ServSafe is a food safety training and certification program developed by the National Restaurant Association. The training provides education on safe food handling practices to help prevent foodborne illnesses. The program covers topics such as food storage, preparation, sanitation and employee hygiene. Participants who complete the training and pass the exam receive a certification that is recognized across the food service industry. This certification is required for any business in Mississippi that prepares, holds, transports and/or serves food.

For more information, contact the Seafood Technology Bureau at (228) 234-3291 or seafood@dmr.ms.gov. This workshop is made possible through funding from the Mississippi Tidelands Trust Fund Program.