Selva & Co Realty Highlights Jackie Camacho’s Perspective on Playa del Carmen Buyers

Jackie Camacho, sales manager for Selva & Co Realty, advising buyers exploring homes and apartments in Playa del Carmen and the Riviera Maya.

Sales manager Jackie Camacho shares how second-home buyers are prioritizing family amenities, slower living and informed decisions in the Riviera Maya.

Many buyers are looking for more than a property; they want a home that supports a calmer rhythm, family life and a stronger connection with the Riviera Maya.” — Jackie Camacho, Sales Manager, Selva & Co Realty

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selva & Co Realty is highlighting the perspective of Yelitza Jackeline Camacho Daboin, known professionally as Jackie Camacho, sales manager for Riviera Maya, Cancún, Mexico City and Monterrey, on what buyers are looking for in Playa del Carmen and the Riviera Maya.

Jackie Camacho primarily works in Playa del Carmen, where her advisory work focuses on exclusive resales, including homes and apartments. Many of the buyers she advises are second-home buyers who are evaluating the region not only as a place to purchase property, but also as a place to slow down, reconnect with family and create a different daily rhythm.

Playa del Carmen continues to attract buyers who want access to the Caribbean lifestyle while remaining connected to services, restaurants, shopping, schools, wellness spaces and regional transportation. For many clients, the appeal is not based on one feature alone. It is the combination of beach access, residential communities, walkability, family amenities and the broader lifestyle of Quintana Roo.

“Many buyers are looking for more than a property; they want a home that supports a calmer rhythm, family life and a stronger connection with the Riviera Maya,” said Jackie Camacho, sales manager for Selva & Co Realty.

According to Jackie Camacho, buyers exploring Playa del Carmen are often coming from larger cities where traffic, density and pollution have become part of everyday life. For those clients, the Riviera Maya represents a shift toward a more relaxed pace. They are looking for homes and apartments that support both personal use and long-term ownership planning.

Jackie Camacho said Quintana Roo stands out because of its beaches, cenotes and cultural heritage connected to the Mayan world. The region offers more than coastal living. Buyers who spend time in the area often discover cenotes, archaeological sites, nature routes and nearby communities that make the lifestyle broader than a traditional beach destination.

The cenotes are especially important in how many people experience the region. Jackie Camacho notes that even when beach conditions vary, residents and visitors have access to cenotes and inland experiences that can become part of their routine. For families, this adds another layer to the decision-making process, especially when choosing a second home that will be used throughout the year.

In addition to Playa del Carmen, buyers often compare Riviera Maya and Quintana Roo locations such as Cancún, Tulum and Puerto Morelos. Each area offers a different rhythm. Cancún is often evaluated for airport access and urban services. Tulum attracts buyers interested in wellness, design and a more nature-connected environment. Puerto Morelos appeals to those looking for a quieter coastal community between Cancún and Playa del Carmen.

For Jackie Camacho, one of the most common mistakes new buyers make is focusing too much on immediate rental-use expectations before understanding the property, the residential community and the lifestyle fit. She advises buyers to look beyond short-term assumptions and consider whether the property supports their personal use, family needs, maintenance expectations and long-term goals.

Her recommendation is to evaluate residential communities with amenities designed for the whole family. These may include controlled access, recreational spaces, pools, fitness areas, green areas, children’s areas and community features that support day-to-day comfort. For second-home buyers, these details can become just as important as the layout of the property itself.

Jackie Camacho also encourages buyers to spend time in the area before making a decision. Walking the neighborhood, visiting nearby services, understanding mobility and comparing different residential settings can help buyers make a more informed choice. A property may look attractive online, but the surrounding lifestyle is what usually determines whether it truly fits.

Through its work in Playa del Carmen and the Riviera Maya, Selva & Co Realty supports buyers who are evaluating second-home and residential options with a focus on lifestyle, planning and professional guidance.

For more information, visit Selva & Co Realty or contact the team.

About Selva & Co Realty

Selva & Co Realty is a real estate advisory firm focused on helping national and international buyers explore lifestyle and residential opportunities in Mexico. The company combines local market knowledge, professional advisory and a client-focused approach to real estate.

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