AHA provides input on price transparency legislation for House subcommittee hearing 

The AHA provided a statement to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health today for a hearing titled “Lowering Health Care Costs for All Americans: Examining Policies to Increase Health Care Transparency.” Lawmakers considered a range of legislative proposals, including a measure to codify existing price transparency regulations for hospitals and health plans, a bill requiring hospitals to post pricing physically on their walls, a bill requiring health insurers to share overhead costs and claim payments, a measure requiring insurers to publicly display claim denial rates and more.

“The hospital field takes transparency compliance seriously, and we want to continue the work of providing patients with essential information on their care,” the AHA wrote. “We would caution, however, against codifying regulations that do not meet the goals sought by either patients or health care purchasers and instead result in ‘transparency in name only.’ Before Congress considers additional legislative solutions, it will be important to understand how existing policies are performing, as well as the tremendous financial costs of compliance, to ensure that any future policymaking retains what is working and improves upon what is not delivering true transparency.”

The AHA’s comments included a review of the bills discussed during the hearing.