Armstrong & Associates Releases New Report: 'Reshaping: Third-Party Logistics in a Decade of Structural Change'

New report tracks the U.S. 3PL market at $323.4 billion in 2025 - up 5.0% gross and 5.1% net - with International Transportation Management leading all segments

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), an internationally recognized leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services, today released Reshaping: Third-Party Logistics in a Decade of Structural Change, A&A’s comprehensive annual analysis of the U.S. and global 3PL markets, including updated Top 50 U.S.-Based 3PLs and Top 50 Global 3PLs rankings for 2026.According to A&A, U.S. 3PL net revenues grew 5.1% to $138.2 billion in 2025, a meaningful acceleration from 2024’s 1.8% increase. Gross revenues grew 5.0% to $323.4 billion, up sharply from 2.8% growth in 2024, confirming that the freight recession that began in late 2022 is coming to an end. A&A projects continued growth across all four segments through 2026 and 2027.ITM was 2025’s fastest-growing 3PL segment, with net revenue growth of 11.0% to $30.4 billion, driving a 35.4% gross profit margin. Within ITM, the divergence between top forwarders was stark: Expeditors grew 4.4% in gross revenue to $11.1 billion and 7.4% in net revenue to $3.7 billion, while C.H. Robinson’s Global Forwarding gross revenue dropped 18.8% to $3.1 billion and net revenue fell 7.6% to $741.9 million. Individual freight forwarders’ books are being reshaped by tariff exposure, customer mix, and lane decisions.Summary of Key Findings in the Report• The U.S. 3PL market reached $323.4 billion in gross revenue (turnover) and $138.2 billion in net revenue in 2025, up 5.0% and 5.1% YoY, respectively.• International Transportation Management (ITM) was the fastest-growing segment at +7.7% gross / +11.0% net, reflecting importer frontloading and shifting tariff dynamics.• The freight recession is ending through capacity reduction rather than demand rebound, with operating-authority revocations exceeding new entries throughout 2024 and 2025.• The DTM segment is undergoing a structural rotation toward a new compliance technology stack — Carrier Compliance & Onboarding, Predictive Performance / Fraud Screening, Visibility / Exception Management with Compliance Signals, and TMS systems integrating compliance data — driven by high-profile cargo theft and double-brokering cases.• Warehousing demand is bifurcating — big-box (500,000+ sq ft) facilities are competing with data center tenants for the same industrial land.• 3PL M&A activity remained meaningful through March 31, 2026, with multiple transactions over $100 million reshaping the Top 50 Global 3PLs ranking.“Reshaping: Third-Party Logistics in a Decade of Structural Change” is available for purchase at Market Research Reports – Armstrong & Associates . The report is also included as a standard download in all four tiers of A&A’s Expert Information Service (EIS) subscription For more information, please contact:

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