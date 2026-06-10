Attorney General Bonta Urges Congress to Continue Funding Legal Services for Low-Income Americans and Vulnerable Communities

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside a bipartisan coalition of 40 attorneys general, urged Congressional leaders to continue funding the Legal Services Corporation (LSC) in the Fiscal Year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. LSC is the nation’s largest funder of civil legal aid for low-income Americans, supporting a nationwide network of 129 independent legal aid organizations, which operate more than 900 offices across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

“Justice should not be reserved only for those who can afford it,” said Attorney General Bonta. “LSC-funded organizations help veterans access earned benefits, support survivors of domestic violence, and assist families facing serious legal challenges. California will always fight for equal access to justice, and we urge Congress to continue funding this critical work.”

Created by Congress in 1974, LSC plays a critical role in ensuring access to justice for people who cannot afford legal representation in civil matters. Nearly 95% of LSC’s federal funding is distributed directly to local legal aid providers and their programs that help millions of Americans each year. These programs address critical issues including housing, family safety, consumer protection, and veterans’ benefits. LSC-partnered organizations also play a role in providing essential legal services to natural disaster victims — including Californians — who are rebuilding their lives in the wake of tragedy. In 2025 alone, more than 20.8 million Americans in disaster-stricken areas were eligible for LSC-funded services. These programs help survivors navigate filing insurance claims, appealing FEMA denials, and replacing vital documents. Moreover, studies show that every dollar invested in civil legal aid generates an average of seven dollars in societal benefits, making LSC an effective and efficient use of taxpayer resources.

In their letter to Congressional appropriations leaders, the attorneys general highlighted the vital role LSC-funded programs play in expanding access to justice in rural communities, where attorney shortages can leave residents without legal assistance when facing significant civil legal challenges. LSC grantees assisted more than 44,000 veterans and their families last year with significant legal needs, including securing rightful benefits, preventing homelessness, and removing arbitrary employment barriers.

In sending this letter, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Colorado, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.