IMC Equity Group Acquires 120-Unit Green House at Dadeland Apartment Community for $24.39 Million

Yoram Izhak, Founder and CEO of IMC Equity Group, celebrates the acquisition of Green House at Dadeland, a 120-unit multifamily community located at 8440 South Dixie Highway in Miami, Florida. The $24.39 million acquisition expands IMC Equity Group's mult

Transaction Expands Firm's Miami Multifamily Portfolio with Transit-Oriented Asset Adjacent to Dadeland North Metrorail Station

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMC Equity Group , led by Founder and CEO Yoram Izhak , announced the acquisition of Green House at Dadeland , a 120-unit multifamily community located at 8440 South Dixie Highway in Miami, Florida. The transaction closed on June 3, 2026, for $24.39 million.The 14-story property was acquired from an affiliate of The Green Companies, led by James Bernstein. The transaction was brokered by Roberto Pesant, Jose Mota, and Wouter Lips of Cushman & Wakefield, with financing provided by Amerant Bank.Built in 2005, Green House at Dadeland encompasses approximately 267,448 square feet and was approximately 95% occupied at the time of acquisition. The property features 120 apartment residences along with ground-floor retail space and is strategically positioned adjacent to Dadeland Mall and within walking distance of the Dadeland North Metrorail Station, one of South Florida's most significant transit hubs."This acquisition reflects our continued confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the South Florida multifamily market," said Yoram Izhak, Founder and CEO of IMC Equity Group. "Green House at Dadeland is a strategic asset located in one of Miami's most established and transit-connected neighborhoods. Its proximity to major employment centers, public transportation, retail destinations, and educational institutions creates a compelling living environment that we believe will continue to attract residents for years to come."The acquisition further strengthens IMC Equity Group's growing multifamily portfolio throughout Florida and aligns with the company's strategy of investing in well-located assets with strong occupancy, stable cash flow, and long-term appreciation potential."Transit-oriented communities continue to be among the most desirable housing options in major metropolitan markets,” Yoram Izhak added. "Green House at Dadeland offers residents the ability to live, work, shop, and commute within one of Miami's most connected districts. Opportunities to acquire assets with these characteristics are increasingly limited."As part of its ownership strategy, IMC Equity Group plans to invest in exterior enhancements and upgrades to common areas while maintaining the property's strong operational performance and resident experience."We see meaningful opportunities to enhance the property while preserving the qualities that have made it a successful community," said Yoram Izhak. "Our focus remains on creating long-term value through active ownership, thoughtful capital improvements, and exceptional property management."The acquisition was financed by Amerant Bank. IMC Equity Group credited the transaction team at Cushman & Wakefield for facilitating a successful closing."We appreciate the professionalism and market expertise demonstrated by Roberto Pesant, Jose Mota, and Wouter Lips throughout the transaction process," said Yoram Izhak. "Their efforts were instrumental in bringing this opportunity to a successful close."About Yoram IzhakYoram Izhak is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of IMC Equity Group. Since founding the company, he has led its growth into a diversified real estate platform with investments across multifamily, retail, office, industrial, mixed-use, and self-storage properties throughout Florida.About IMC Equity GroupFounded by Yoram Izhak, IMC Equity Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and management company headquartered in North Miami, Florida. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, mixed-use, and self-storage properties throughout Florida. Through disciplined acquisitions, active asset management, and long-term ownership, IMC Equity Group continues to create value for residents, tenants, and the communities it serves.

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