Waxahachie Movers Urge Early Booking as Summer Rush Begins

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A1A Moving & Relocation Services says June through August is the busiest stretch of the year, and available dates fill fast across Ellis County.

Summer is when everyone seems to move at once. People who call us in April or May get first pick of dates and crews. By mid-June, our schedule looks like a sold-out concert.” — Frank Weaver

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WAXAHACHIE, Texas - The calendar hits June and the moving trucks start rolling. For families across Ellis County, the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is the most common window to relocate - and that concentrated demand puts real pressure on local moving schedules. A1A Moving & Relocation Services , a family-owned moving company in Waxahachie, TX , is advising residents to lock in their summer moving dates as early as possible. Available slots in June and July are filling quickly, and the company says last-minute requests during peak weeks can be difficult to accommodate."Summer is when everyone seems to move at once," said Frank Weaver, owner of A1A Moving & Relocation Services. "School lets out, leases turn over, and families that have been waiting for the right time all pull the trigger together. We can handle the volume, but people who call us in April or May get first pick of dates and crews. By mid-June, our schedule looks like a sold-out concert."WHY SUMMER DOMINATES THE MOVING CALENDARThe American Moving and Storage Association estimates that roughly 40 percent of residential moves nationwide occur between May and September. The reasons are consistent year over year - school calendars make summer the least disruptive time for families with children, and longer daylight hours give crews more working time.In Waxahachie and Ellis County, that seasonal pattern is amplified by growth. The county has been one of the fastest-expanding areas in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, drawing a steady stream of new residents from urban centers into suburban and semi-rural communities. Each wave of arrivals and departures compresses demand into the same narrow window.WHAT BOOKING EARLY ACTUALLY GETS YOUBeyond securing a date, scheduling ahead of the rush offers practical advantages that last-minute movers typically miss.Morning start times go first. Crews that begin at 7:30 a.m. beat the afternoon heat - a real consideration in a Texas summer - and wrap up before conditions get uncomfortable for both crew and client.Time for a proper estimate. For larger homes or moves involving specialty items like gun safes, heavy furniture sets, or commercial equipment, the company recommends an on-site evaluation before moving day. That visit, which typically runs between 30 minutes and 90 minutes, produces a detailed written estimate and gives families a chance to ask questions before a single box is packed.Access to a trained crew. A1A does not use day laborers. Every mover on a job is a vetted, experienced member of the company's core team. "We don't go out and hire random people the morning of your move," Weaver said. "That's how things get broken and how customers end up frustrated. Our guys know how to handle a piano, how to wrap a glass-front cabinet, how to back a truck into a tight driveway. That takes real training."Pricing clarity. The company offers hourly rates for local moves under 100 miles and binding flat-rate estimates for long-distance and interstate jobs. Customers who want additional budget protection can request a Do Not Exceed estimate, which caps the final bill regardless of how long the job runs. All of that is easier to work through when there is time to have the conversation - not the night before a truck needs to arrive.FIVE TIPS FOR A SMOOTHER SUMMER MOVEThe crew at A1A sees the same preventable problems repeat every summer. A few worth knowing before moving day:Declutter first. Time spent moving boxes of items headed to donation is time - and money - that does not need to be spent. A trip to Goodwill the weekend before moving day makes a measurable difference.Label by destination room, not by contents. When a crew is unloading quickly, "kitchen" on a box gets it where it belongs. "Mixing bowls and spatulas" does not.Make a plan for pets and young children. Having a family member manage kids and pets off-site, or at least away from the loading area, keeps the job moving safely.Defrost refrigerators at least 24 hours ahead. For moves under 60 miles, A1A can transport refrigerator contents in a cooler - but the appliance itself needs to be dry and ready to load.Communicate about access. Narrow driveways, parking restrictions, gate codes, and elevator hours at the destination should be shared with the moving coordinator in advance. "A five-minute conversation before moving day can save an hour of problem-solving when the truck shows up," Weaver said.SERVING WAXAHACHIE AND THE SURROUNDING REGIONWith an office at 197 Ovilla Rd, Suite B in Waxahachie, the company functions as a full-service option for residents and businesses throughout Ellis County and six neighboring counties. Families searching for local movers in Waxahachie will find that A1A's service area also covers Midlothian, Red Oak, Maypearl, Ennis, Corsicana, and communities across Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Kaufman, Limestone, and Navarro counties.A1A holds a 4.9-star Google rating across more than 1,000 reviews, was named Best of 2025 in Ellis County, and is a member of the Southwest Movers Association, the Certified Movers Association, and the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce. The company operates under USDOT 2451531 and MC-17653.Residents planning a summer move can request a free estimate by calling (469) 612-3744 or submitting a quote request at a1amovingcompanytx.com. The company operates seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.ABOUT A1A MOVING & RELOCATION SERVICESA1A Moving & Relocation Services is a family-owned and operated moving company based in Waxahachie, Texas, with more than 20 years of experience serving residential and commercial customers across the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The company offers residential moving, commercial moving, apartment moving, senior moving, long-distance moving, interstate moving, local moving, packing services, furniture moving, and office moving. A1A is fully licensed and insured, operates under USDOT 2451531 and MC-17653, and carries a 4.9-star rating across more than 1,000 Google reviews. For a free estimate, call (469) 612-3744 or visit a1amovingcompanytx.com.

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