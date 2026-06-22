2026 Events and Exhibitions Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Events and Exhibitions Awards , recognising organisations and individuals delivering exceptional standards across live events, exhibitions, client experience, catering, corporate event delivery, and emerging talent.The 2026 Events and Exhibitions Awards celebrate those who combine creativity with strong execution, demonstrating the planning, adaptability, service quality, and audience understanding required to deliver memorable experiences in a fast-moving sector. From large-scale conferences and exhibition formats to bespoke catering, community-based events, and emerging performance brands, this year’s recognised entrants reflect the breadth and quality of the events industry.Business Awards UK 2026 Events and Exhibitions Awards Winners• Royal Academy of Engineering - Best Client Experience• WeBuyVintage - Best Trade Show Exhibition• Perfectly Planned Events - Best Event Catering• Mocean - Best Corporate Event• Pianogilligan - Events & Exhibitions Rising StarBusiness Awards UK 2026 Events and Exhibitions Awards Finalists• Out of the Box Catering - Best Event Catering• Mirra Catering - Events & Exhibitions Rising Star• Perfectly Planned Events - Best Client Experience• International Travel & Health Insurance Conferences (ITIC) - Best Corporate EventRecognising Excellence Across Events, Exhibitions, and Live ExperiencesThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Events and Exhibitions Awards reflect the skill required to create experiences that feel seamless to guests while often involving significant planning, coordination, and operational complexity behind the scenes. This year’s winners and finalists demonstrated strengths across audience engagement, client communication, event design, catering quality, production planning, and the ability to adapt live experiences to the needs of different attendees and settings.Across the awards, the recognised entrants showed how successful events are built on much more than strong ideas alone. Their achievements include thoughtful pre-event communication, flexible programme design, transparent customer service, creative use of space, sustainable planning choices, high-quality food and hospitality, and careful attention to the details that shape how people feel before, during, and after an event.The 2026 Events and Exhibitions Awards also highlight the importance of trust, consistency, and personal connection within the sector. From businesses scaling regular face-to-face events across the UK to individuals building strong performance brands through live bookings, digital reach, and client relationships, this year’s recognised entrants demonstrate the professionalism, energy, and adaptability needed to succeed in a highly people-focused industry. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their achievements and their contribution to the continued strength of the UK events and exhibitions sector.

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