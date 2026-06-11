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Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties (JMEUC) recently closed on a $16.2 loan with the NJ Water Bank to finance three infrastructure upgrades at its wastewater treatment facility.

  1. Digester #3 Cover Replacement. This project rehabilitates a sludge digestion tank so it can safely process waste and capture gas more reliably.
  2. Primary Settling Tank No. 4 Upgrades. This project upgrades a tank used early in the wastewater treatment process modernizing the machinery that removes solids from wastewater.
  3. Co-Generation Maintenance Platforms. This project improves worker safety in the power generation area.

Municipality Contributions to the Project:

East Orange City: $665,000

Elizabeth City: $7,135,000

Hillside Township: $1,160,000

Irvington Township: $1,604,000

Newark City: $1,445,000

South Orange Village: $740,000

Union Township: $2,510,000

For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.

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Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades

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