Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Joint Meeting of Essex and Union Counties (JMEUC) recently closed on a $16.2 loan with the NJ Water Bank to finance three infrastructure upgrades at its wastewater treatment facility. Digester #3 Cover Replacement. This project rehabilitates a sludge digestion tank so it can safely process waste and capture gas more reliably. Primary Settling Tank No. 4 Upgrades. This project upgrades a tank used early in the wastewater treatment process modernizing the machinery that removes solids from wastewater. Co-Generation Maintenance Platforms. This project improves worker safety in the power generation area. Municipality Contributions to the Project: East Orange City: $665,000 Elizabeth City: $7,135,000 Hillside Township: $1,160,000 Irvington Township: $1,604,000 Newark City: $1,445,000 South Orange Village: $740,000 Union Township: $2,510,000

For more information, contact the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank at (609) 219-8600.

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