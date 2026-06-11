Washington Township MUA PFAS Treatment Improvements

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

The Washington Township Municipal Utilities Authority ("MUA") recently closed on a $6.8 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to fund upgrades to its Schooley's Mountain water treatment facilities. The project includes the installation of new treatment buildings, PFAS treatment pressure vessels, SCADA instrumentation and control upgrades, electrical systems and paneling, and all necessary appurtenances for full facility operation.

As a small system, the WTMUA is undertaking a comprehensive effort to address PFAS treatment. The project encompasses engineering planning and design, surveying, and all associated work needed to complete the improvements.