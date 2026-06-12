BEST, PERIODT. LAUNCHES ORGANIC, BIODEGRADABLE PADS AND PANTY LINERS IN SELECT CVS PHARMACY STORES AND CVS.COM

Founder Gayneté Jones

Black-founded period care brand expands its CVS Pharmacy footprint ahead of Fibroid Awareness Month

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best, Periodt. (bestperiodt.com), the mission-driven period care company founded by Gayneté Jones, today announced the launch of two new SKUs at select CVS Pharmacy stores, including stores in Hawaii, and at cvs.com. The new launch brings the brand's first-ever organic, biodegradable pads and her-shaped panty liners to CVS Pharmacy shelves and online, expanding upon an assortment that already includes Best, Periodt. menstrual cups.The launch comes just months after Jones underwent surgery to remove 54 uterine fibroids, a number that stunned the medical staff and reinforced the lived experience that has driven the brand's product development since 2021. For Jones, the launch is the next chapter in a mission to build period care that actually accounts for the realities of heavy, painful, and underserved menstrual experiences.The launch lands just weeks before Fibroid Awareness Month in July, an annual campaign drawing attention to a condition that affects up to 80 percent of Black women by age 50 and remains widely underdiagnosed in mainstream women’s health. For a founder whose own diagnosis arrived after years of dismissal, the timing is intentional.“I’m thrilled to expand our new offerings to CVS Pharmacy shelves, as we have a shared commitment to providing products that support women’s well-being,” Jones said. “These new SKUs will help address underserved menstrual experiences and bring much-needed period care to more customers. It’s a blessing to be able to do this.”The two new SKUs are designed to address gaps in period care. The pads come as a multi-absorbency multipack with heavy, regular, and light all in one box, on the premise that women’s flow changes day to day, and their box of pads should reflect that. Both the pads and the her-shaped panty liners feature an organic top sheet and a pure cotton core, third-party tested and free of worrisome titanium dioxide, lead, dyes, chlorine, and other nasties. The liners use a one-of-a-kind shape that widens where most others taper, offering full coverage with double the typical absorbency capacity (10ml vs the category-standard 5ml). Both products are biodegradable and feature a transparent "nothing-to-hide" ingredients list."Almost half the world's population has either had a period, will have a period, or is currently dealing with them. Far too many people for periods to still be whispered about and for period products to not reflect women's actual monthly needs," Jones said. "It's time to redefine 'that time of the month' from dread to 'you know what, it was not too bad.’ And we want to lead that conversation with superior options that are sustainable, fun, comfy, and cool."For Jones, who is originally from Bermuda and has been recognized by Forbes, Today, Success, Financial Times, and Black Enterprise for her work, the launch reflects what the team has built quietly over the last three years."Best, Periodt. pads and panty liners are anything but normal. Our products not only offer maximum comfort and toxin-free protection, but also have unique shapes with the user in mind first, allowing a bunch-free experience. Add on top of this anaerobic biodegradable technology. Customers finally have an option that's better for their bodies and the environment, that's also cute enough to sit on their bathroom countertop and gush over on the group chat," Jones said.The new pads and panty liners are available starting June 12th, 2026, at select CVS Pharmacy stores and online at cvs.com. More information is available at bestperiodt.com.ABOUT BEST, PERIODT.Best, Periodt. is a period care company founded by Gayneté Jones in 2021, dedicated to building clean products that actually account for the realities of underserved menstrual experiences. The brand started with two sizes of high-capacity menstrual cups, now available in CVS locations across the United States, and has expanded into full-coverage, bunch-free organic, biodegradable pads and panty liners. Best, Periodt. is committed to representation and to ending period poverty, partnering with charities across the USA, Bermuda, Kenya, Sierra Leone, and Latin America to distribute period care to those who cannot afford it.

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