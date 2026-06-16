Own the Heart of Mountaineer Nation with the Acquisition of Premier Mountaineer Digital Portfolio

Ten premium domains and verified ~5,000-member WVU alumni LinkedIn community offer sponsors and partners permanent ownership of the channel they currently rent.

Every brand sponsoring the Mountaineers today pays to reach the same audience online. This portfolio flips that economic model, and the customer acquisition cost into Mountaineer Nation is zero.” — Ben Kercheval

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JCO Group announced today the private sale of the MyMountaineers and Mountaineer Nation digital portfolio, an 11-asset package that pairs 10 premium Mountaineer-branded domains with a verified West Virginia University alumni LinkedIn group of approximately 5,000 professionals. The offering gives any business with a sponsorship, partnership, or commercial interest in Mountaineer athletics and its alumni base the opportunity to own direct access to a community of more than 300,000.The portfolio includes:-- MyMountaineers: .com, .net, .org-- GoMountaineers: .net, .org-- MountaineerNation: .net, .org-- MyMountaineerNation: .com, .net, .org-- WVU Professional Alumni Network: LinkedIn group, ~5,000 verified membersThe portfolio's value rests on two principles that every marketing effort recognizes. First, customer acquisition cost elimination: rebuilding the alumni community alone would take an estimated three to five years and $2.5M–$5M in paid acquisition. At LinkedIn's $982 average B2B cost per lead, the ~5,000 members represent roughly $4.9 million in equivalent audience value, which is transferred to the new owner on Day 1 with every future campaign running at zero marginal cost. Second, compounding brand equity: unlike paid media, which delivers no residual value once spending stops, every campaign directed at an owned domain builds authority, backlinks, and first-party data. Premium community .com domains in college-sports markets appreciated 12–28% annually from 2020 to 2025.“Every brand sponsoring the Mountaineers today is paying, again and again, to reach the same audience through Google, Meta, and LinkedIn,” said JCO Group President Ben Kercheval. “This portfolio flips that economic model. You acquire the channel once, and the customer acquisition cost into Mountaineer Nation drops to zero permanently. For a sponsor or affiliate already invested in this fanbase, that is the difference between renting attention and owning an appreciating asset.”Complete .com, .net, and .org coverage across the “My,” “Go,” and “Nation” brand prefixes means no competitor can fragment the Mountaineer brand around the owner in a form of category exclusivity that, unlike a sponsorship agreement, never comes up for renewal. Banks, insurers, real-estate brokerages, hospitality and travel brands, fintechs, retailers, and healthcare networks already serving this market are the most natural fit.Admin rights, the full member list, direct-messaging capability, and analytics transfer at closing, with the seller retaining zero access afterward. All eleven assets transfer simultaneously through Escrow.com as a single protected transaction, and a $3,500 go-to-market campaign dossier is delivered at closing so the new owner can begin running campaigns on owned infrastructure within weeks.About JCO GroupJCO Group advises owners and acquirers on the valuation, positioning, and transfer of premium digital brand assets, with a focus on community-branded domain portfolios and audience networks. The firm represents the MyMountaineers portfolio in this private sale.View the Portfolio & ContactFull portfolio, economics, and industry ROI breakdowns: www.mymountaineers.com Inquiries & qualified-buyer due diligence: ben@jcogroup.comTransaction handled via Escrow.com for buyer and seller protection.###

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