Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta Moves to New Lilburn Office, Positioned to Serve Metro Atlanta Faster Than Ever
Inside the new Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta office at 625-A Beaver Ruin Rd, Suite 5, Lilburn GA 30047
Veteran-Owned Plumbing Company's New Location on Beaver Ruin Road Puts Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Fulton County Customers Within Closer Reach
The move keeps the company rooted in Lilburn while placing it in a more strategically central location. The new office sits near the interchange of Beaver Ruin Road and Lawrenceville Highway (US-29), with direct access to I-85 - putting the Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta team within easy striking distance of communities across Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. For customers dealing with a burst pipe, a water heater failure, or a clogged drain, that geographic advantage translates directly into faster response times.
"We've got a new home," said owner Sean Nelson. "Having a dedicated office allows us to better serve our customers while continuing to provide the honest, professional plumbing service you've come to expect from our veteran-owned, family-operated business. Thank you for supporting local."
The new office supports Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta's full range of residential and commercial plumbing services, including 24/7 emergency plumbing, water heater repair and replacement (traditional and tankless), leak detection, drain cleaning, pipe repair and repiping, sewer line repair and replacement, gas line installation and repair, plumbing fixture installation, garbage disposal replacement, sump pump services, and whole-home water filtration system installation. The team holds a Georgia Master Plumbing License (MP211014) and is fully insured.
Founded by U.S. Army Veteran Sean Nelson, Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta has spent more than a decade building a reputation for transparent pricing, prompt arrivals, and quality workmanship across the metro area. Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta serves customers in Lilburn, Lawrenceville, Snellville, Tucker, Norcross, Duluth, Suwanee, and throughout Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta offers a $50 discount for veterans, active-duty military, teachers, first responders, and seniors, and charges no service call fee.
For service inquiries or to schedule an appointment, call (770) 398-7827 or visit https://starsandpipesatl.com/contact/.
About Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta
Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is a veteran-owned, family-operated plumbing company based in Lilburn, Georgia, serving residential and commercial customers across Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Fulton counties. Founded by U.S. Army Veteran Sean Nelson, the company is built on integrity, upfront pricing, and dependable service. Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is BBB Accredited, a proud member of the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and Lilburn Business Assocation, and holds Georgia Master Plumbing License MP211014. New office: 625-A Beaver Ruin Road, Suite 5, Lilburn, GA 30047. Phone: (770) 398-7827. Web: https://starsandpipesatl.com/.
Sean Nelson
Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta
+1 770-398-7827
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