Florida Public Safety Partners Ask Motorists to Arrive Alive and Celebrate Safely

June 11, 2026

~250 Years Strong. One Safe Drive at a Time–Arrive Alive~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. ~ The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), and its division, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), has launched its summer Arrive Alive public safety campaign, a two‑month statewide effort running June 1 through July 31, 2026, to keep Floridians safe during one of the most patriotic seasons in our nation’s history. As communities prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday with 4th of July festivities, barbecues, fireworks, and road trips, FLHSMV reminds all Floridians that safety is always in season. Motorists are urged to stay alert behind the wheel, follow all traffic laws, avoid reckless or impaired driving, and make smart choices so everyone can Arrive Alive—One Safe Drive at a Time.

The data tells us summer is statistically our safest stretch of road, but we want to remind you that lower risk is not the same as no risk. State Troopers and law enforcement partners remain committed to keeping every mile of Florida’s highway safe, 365 days a year.

“As Floridians prepare to celebrate this incredible milestone in our nation’s history, we want nothing more than for every family to enjoy the summer season and arrive at every destination safely,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. “The Arrive Alive campaign reflects our unwavering commitment to the millions of people who travel Florida’s roads every single day. We ask all Floridians and visitors to do their part by staying alert, staying sober, and making smart choices behind the wheel this summer.”

“The men and women of Florida Highway Patrol are committed to protecting every person on Florida’s roads, and there is no better time to reaffirm that commitment than as our nation celebrates 250 years of freedom,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “We will be visible, we will be vigilant, and we will hold accountable anyone who chooses to endanger others through impaired or reckless driving.”

“With America250 celebrations and FIFA World Cup events bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Free State of Florida this summer, responsible behaviors behind the wheel are more important than ever to help everyone get to their destinations safely,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Let’s all do our part to keep Florida’s roads safe this summer as we celebrate the freedoms of our great nation.”

“Summer travel brings increased traffic to every corner of our state, from beaches and theme parks to hometown celebrations and neighborhood barbecues. Florida’s sheriffs and our policing partners remain committed to keeping our roadways safe throughout the busy summer travel season,” said Florida Sheriffs Association President and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “The message behind Arrive Alive is simple but important: one safe drive at a time. Staying patient, attentive, and responsible behind the wheel can save lives.”

“The Florida Police Chiefs Association is proud to stand alongside the Florida Highway Patrol and our public safety partners in encouraging everyone traveling Florida’s roadways this summer to slow down, stay alert, and make safety their top priority,” said FPCA President and Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage. “As we celebrate a significant milestone in our nation’s history, we are reminded that the freedoms we enjoy are strengthened by personal responsibility, mutual respect, and consideration for one another. Whether traveling by car, motorcycle, bicycle, or on foot, each of us plays a role in creating safer roadways for our families, neighbors, and visitors. On behalf of more than 1,000 law enforcement executives across Florida, we encourage all Floridians and visitors to make safe choices, look out for one another, and Arrive Alive.”

Statewide crash data compassing all reported crashes between January 2022 and April 2026 shows that June and July consistently rank among the safest months of the year, accounting for just over 15% of annual crashes and slightly more than 14% of yearly traffic fatalities. These months represent the lowest proportion of fatal crashes of any period throughout the year — a trend FHP hopes to sustain through increased enforcement, public education, and community awareness. Even during the year’s safest months, impaired driving remains a persistent and preventable threat. In June alone, troopers documented 1,801 impaired driving crashes out of 215,103 total crashes statewide. In July, that number climbed to 1,930 out of 216,612. Behind every statistic is a life, a family, and a choice that could have been made differently. We urge all motorists to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, and never get behind the wheel impaired. As the summer season gets underway, State Troopers and our partners will maintain a visible presence on Florida’s highways, ready to assist drivers in need and hold accountable those who put others at risk. Floridians are encouraged to do their part — buckle up, slow down, put the phone down, and drive sober — so that every journey this summer ends where it’s supposed to: safely at home.

For more information and safety tips, visit FLHSMV.gov/ArriveAlive.