NEW: Hassan Investigation Drives Spotify to Take Action Against 57,000+ Podcast Episodes that Contain Drug-Related Content

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ranking Member of the Joint Economic Committee, released today the results of her investigation into scams and drug-related content on Spotify, a major music streaming service. The report details the company’s efforts to identify and take action against more than 57,000 podcast episodes with drug-related content, but also notes that Spotify only took these actions after extensive public reporting and correspondence between Spotify and the Joint Economic Committee - Minority over the course of the investigation. Spotify also did not report to law enforcement any of the content that it removed in the six-month period that the Committee investigated. Read Ranking Member Hassan’s full investigative report here. ###

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