THE RESTAURANT THAT TURNED CINEMA INTO A SHRINE: PROPSTORE BRINGS PLANET HOLLYWOOD’S MOVIE MEMORABILIA TO MARKET

SUPERMAN III (1983) Superman's (Christopher Reeve) Costume Est. $20,000 - $40,000 (£15,150 - £30,300)

SUPERMAN – BATMAN – BEETLEJUICE – CONEHEADS – AND MORE ICONIC FILM AND TELEVISION TITLES FEATURED

For years, Planet Hollywood brought fans face-to-face with Hollywood history, and now that legacy is being offered to collectors around the world.” — Chuck Costas, Propstore’s Vice President of Business Development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading auctioneers of film and television memorabilia, has partnered once again with Planet Hollywood to bring an extraordinary collection of film and TV collectibles to the auction block. Taking place online from June 11 through July 1–2, 2026, the sale will feature over 700 pieces of Hollywood history and is expected to realize more than $680K. Together, the collection offers accessible entry points for both new and seasoned collectors, spanning some of the most recognizable titles in film and television.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the selection is Superman's (Christopher Reeve) Costume (est. $20,000 - $40,000) from Richard Lester's Superman III (1983). Reeve's portrayal helped define Superman for a generation, bringing warmth, humanity, and heroism to the character across four films. Released at the height of the franchise's popularity, Superman III remains a key chapter in superhero cinema history, making this costume a remarkable opportunity to own a piece of the legacy of one of the genre's most enduring heroes.Also offered are Batman's (Val Kilmer) Bat-Cuffs (est. $3,000 - $6,000) from Joel Schumacher's Batman Forever (1995). Kept in the Batcave below Wayne Manor, the Bat-Cuffs were among the tools of Batman's arsenal before Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and The Riddler (Jim Carrey) destroyed everything he had built. The film was nominated for three Academy Awardsincluding Best Cinematography, Best Sound, and Best Sound Effects Editing, and received an MTV Movie Awardfor Best Song from a Movie for "Kiss from a Rose" by Seal.Another highlight is a Shrimp Hand (est. $1,200 - $2,400) from Tim Burton's Beetlejuice (1988). During Delia Deetz's (Catherine O'Hara) dinner party, she and her guests were possessed into dancing when their bowls of shrimp cocktails came alive as hands and grabbed their faces. One of cinema's most beloved comedic horror sequences, the scene remains among the most quoted moments from a film that has only grown in cultural stature since its release nearly four decades ago.Propstore’s Planet Hollywood Online Auction is now open for bidding and runs through July 1 & 2, 2026. Each order will be accompanied by a specially curated Guide to Collecting as well as a Certificate of Authenticity from Propstore. Explore the complete catalog and register now at: propstore.com/PlanetHollywoodThose who register at https://propstore.com/auctionRegistration.action?auctionId=538 will be entered into a giveaway, with one winner receiving a set of Planet Hollywood merch, including one tote bag, one hat, one tumbler, one mini-soccer ball, one set of playing cards, one T-shirt (women’s medium), one Denim Jacket (oversized), one pint cup, and one sports jersey. No purchase is necessary to enter and complete terms and conditions can be found here.HIGHLIGHTS (WITH ESTIMATES) INCLUDE:SUPERMAN III (1983) Superman's (Christopher Reeve) Costume Est. $20,000 - $40,000 (£15,150 - £30,300)2010: THE YEAR WE MAKE CONTACT (1984) Oversized Leonov Model Miniature Est. $5,000 - $10,000 (£3,780 - £7,575)BATMAN FOREVER (1995) Batman's (Val Kilmer) Bat-Cuffs Est. $3,000 - $6,000 (£2,272 - £4,545)BATMAN FOREVER (1995) Robin's (Chris O'Donnell) First Iteration Mask Est. $2,000 - $4,000 (£1,515 - £3,030)BEETLEJUICE (1988) Shrimp Hand Est. $1,200 - $2,400 (£1,666 - £3,333)SPEED (1994) Officer Jack Traven's (Keanu Reeves) Shirt and Jacket Est. $1,200 - $2,400 (£1,666 - £3,333)CLIFFHANGER (1993) Gabe Walker's (Sylvester Stallone) Ensemble with Climbing Accessories Est. $1,000 - $2,000 (£757 - 1,515)PLANET HOLLYWOOD MEMORABILIA Planet Hollywood at Walt Disney World Study Model Est. $1,000 - $2,000 (£757 - 1,515)INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM (1984) Stunt Thuggee Sword Est. $1,000 - $2,000 (£757 - 1,515)CAST AWAY (2000) Chuck Noland's (Tom Hanks) "Island Odyssey" Magazine Est. $800 - $1,600 (£606 - 1,212)LOST IN SPACE (1998) Judy Robinson's (Heather Graham) Distressed Jumpsuit with Tank Top Est. $800 - $1,600 (£606 - 1,212)CONEHEADS (1993) Pair of Conehead Masks Est. $600 - $1,200 (£454 - £909)Planet Hollywood is an iconic hospitality and entertainment brand known for its celebrity-powered restaurants, immersive resorts, and the world’s most impressive collection of Hollywood memorabilia. For decades, Planet Hollywood transformed Hollywood memorabilia into a global phenomenon, giving fans the chance to experience iconic film and television history up close. Filled with instantly recognisable props, costumes, and collectables from some of entertainment’s biggest titles, its restaurants became landmarks of pop culture nostalgia for an entire generation. This auction celebrates that legacy, bringing together pieces that helped define Planet Hollywood’s unique place at the intersection of cinema, collecting, and fan culture.Robert Earl, Founder of Planet Hollywood, commented: “Following the tremendous response to our previous dedicated Propstore auction, we’re excited to once again open the Planet Hollywood vault on an even greater scale. These are far more than props and costumes; they are authentic pieces of cinematic history from iconic franchises and beloved cult classics that continue to resonate with audiences today. Whether you’re an experienced collector or a lifelong film fan, this auction offers a rare opportunity to own a tangible piece of pop culture history.”Chuck Costas, Propstore’s Vice President of Business Development, commented: “For years, Planet Hollywood brought fans face-to-face with Hollywood history, and now that legacy is being offered to collectors around the world. This auction has been carefully curated to appeal to everyone, whether you’re just starting out or have been collecting for years. With recognizable titles spanning film and television, it’s a unique opportunity to acquire authentic pieces that capture some of cinema’s most memorable moments.”# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/6q7lo4kkjqid4ps068biw/ACZP9vOgTKI2VKtencsEVdA?rlkey=zxsvo43l9ps452jcef8h5s76g&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstoreAbout Planet HollywoodLaunched in 1991 by restaurateur Robert Earl and producer Keith Barish—with star-powered support from Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, and Demi Moore—Planet Hollywood redefined dining with a blockbuster twist. The flagship location on New York City’s West 57th Street offered guests a front-row seat to Hollywood magic, serving up fine cuisine alongside immersive displays of iconic props, costumes, and artwork. The concept quickly expanded into a global phenomenon of restaurants, resorts, casinos, and retail, each brimming with memorabilia from cinema’s most celebrated films. Planet Hollywood continues its legacy with iconic hospitality and entertainment through its expansion across hotels, immersive resorts, and other fresh new categories and markets.

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