325th LRS Airmen conduct combat offload Method B training at Tyndall AFB

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. —The 325th LogisticsReadinessSquadron’s air transportationteamsuccessfullycompleted combat offload Method B trainingon June 2, 2026, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida,showcasingthe team’s ability to rapidly generate combat air power and sustain operations from dispersed locations.

Acombat offloadMethod B is a specialized procedure usedin deployed environmentsto quickly drop supplies without relying on extensive ground support infrastructure. Instead of using traditional equipment to lower cargo, pallets arerolleddirectlyfromthe aircraft’s ramp onto the runway while theaircraftis actively taxiing.

Loadmasters and a C-130H Hercules from the 96th Airlift Squadron,Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station,Minnesota,supported the training,allowing the LRS personnel toreceive realistic, hands-onexperienceunloading barrels and dunnage fromthe heavy aircraft’s ramp.

Though this was the transportation team’s first time executing this training together, they were able to pull from their NCO’s experience and developsolutions topotential barriers before theyoccurred.

“With this being the team’s first time doing a Method B combat offload, one of the biggest challenges we faced was communication with the aircrew while engines were running,” said Senior Airman Christopher Geer, 325th LRS air transportation technician.“We overcame that by conducting multiple dry runs beforehand and ensured everyone understood their roles and responsibilities. Once we got into position, it was all about trusting the process andmaintainingsituational awareness.”

Despite the roar of the engines and complex safety protocols, the training allowed the 325th LRS to developproficiencyin expeditionarylogisticsand strengthen interoperability with the 96th AS.Following the training,participantsconducted adebriefwith the aircrew to compareperspectives, discuss lessons learned andidentifyadjustments that could improve communication and efficiency for future operations.

“The lessons learned reinforced the value of preparation and repetition,” said Townsend. “We ran through dry runs in the cargo yard, so them being able to go out there behind the plane and execute flawlessly the first time wasa very proudmoment for me…There is nothing like standing behind a C-130 that’s actively taxiing and offloading cargo off the back of the ramp.”

As the Air Force continues to emphasize Agile Combat Employment concepts, Tyndall’s growth as a combat-coded installation makesexpeditionary readiness trainingcritical.

"Mastering these combat offload procedures ensures our team remains mission-capable anywhere in the world," Townsend said. "It directly supports our combat employment strategy, guaranteeing we can safely deliver the cargo required to sustain lethal airpower, no matter the environment."