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N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 16

WHO/WHAT: The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear committee member reports and conduct other Sentinel Landscape business.   

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building, 2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh.

The public may also join the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 255 597 652, followed by the # key.  

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors.  

 

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N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 16

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