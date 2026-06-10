N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet June 16

WHO/WHAT: The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear committee member reports and conduct other Sentinel Landscape business.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 16 at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building, 2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh.

The public may also join the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 255 597 652, followed by the # key.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors.