Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique Opening in Johns Creek on June 27

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced the opening of its brand-new location in Johns Creek, Georgia on Saturday, June 27.

The Healthy Dining Destination Will Offer Giveaways and Unveil the Winner of the First-Ever Toastique Mural Contest During Its Grand Opening Celebration

JOHNS CREEK, GA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced the opening of its brand-new location in Johns Creek, Georgia on Saturday, June 27. Located at 3005 Old Alabama Road, next to Newtown Park, the healthy, fast casual restaurant will celebrate by giving away $50 in Toastique rewards dollars (with any toast purchase) to the first 100 customers through its doors on opening day, starting at 8am. Those who aren’t the first 100 can still receive a free Drip Coffee or Small Juice (12-ounce) on tap with any $10+ purchase.Toastique – Johns Creek will be owned and operated by longtime residents, Steve and Randi Rubin, who eagerly anticipate welcoming in their new customers. The pair, who already have strong ties to the community, held Toastique’s first-ever mural contest this winter, offering the chance for a local artist to put their mark on the store. The contest was open to artists of all levels throughout the Johns Creek and Greater Atlanta region, with the winner and their masterpiece being revealed on grand opening day. Additionally, attendees can also look forward to entertainment including a DJ amongst the festivities.All items at Toastique contain premium, high-quality ingredients with no artificial additives. Customers can expect a variety of customizable toast choices like the Avocado Smash and 3 Cheese Italian along with smoothie bowls with flavors such as the PB+B Bowl and Açaí Bowl. Handhelds including smoothies, cold-pressed juices, a hand-crafted coffee selection, and wellness shots are also available.“Bringing the very first Toastique to Johns Creek, which is such a wellness-oriented town, has been a longtime dream of ours and we know that the concept will become a staple for so many of our friends and neighbors,” said Steve Rubin. “We believe the mural contest is another integral part of our connection with the community and will help us create a come-as-you-are spot where all are welcome.”In addition to the grand opening day festivities, Toastique – Johns Creek will feature a week of promotions including:- Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30: $5 12-ounce juice with any toast purchase- Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2: Buy One-Get One 50% off 16-ounce smoothies (add-ins not included)- Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4: Free espresso drink with any purchase over $10 (add-ins not included)Toastique – Johns Creek will be open from 8am-5pm on June 27, followed by 7am-5pm regularly. Veterans, active duty military and first responders will also be able to enjoy a special discount with valid ID. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/johns-creek . Follow along for store updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/toastiquejohnscreek/# About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

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