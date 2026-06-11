Construction to Restore Affordable Housing Begins at Historic Warren Hall Building

BRIGHTON, MA, June 11, 2026 – Construction and restoration has begun on affordable housing units at the historic Warren Hall building, following the closing of financing, a collaborative effort between Allston Brighton CDC (ABCDC), Schochet, Mayor's Office of Housing at the City of Boston (MOH), Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC), MassHousing, and the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC), with private sector equity provided by R4 Capital and Dorfman Capital.

Warren Hall, 329-337 Washington Street, was built in 1879 and is a historically significant structure in Brighton Center with 33 apartments on the upper floors to be converted to 35 units and six first floor commercial bays to be converted to three commercial spaces and two residential ADA compliant apartments. According to the Brighton Allston Historical Society, the space was used for multiple different functions, including political rallies, weddings, and briefly as a rock club where The Doors performed in 1967. The building was converted into housing in the 1970s.

The four-story masonry building was originally financed through a HUD-insured Section 236 mortgage and subject to regulated rents pursuant to Section 236. Following the expiration of the program's mortgage after the initial 40-year period, affordability was not extended by building ownership, and, over the years, the private owner delayed critical repairs, leaving the building in disrepair. Tenant organizers urged housing developers and local organizations to intervene to protect the health and safety of the residents. Through a collaboration between ABCDC, Schochet, MOH, and CEDAC, the building was purchased in 2024 with the goal of repairing the site and reintroducing affordability.

"As we work to address our state's housing needs, preserving affordable homes is just as important as creating new housing. That's why the Healey-Driscoll Administration was proud to provide support for the restoration of Warren Hall apartments," said Juana Matias, Secretary of Housing and Livable Communities. "This effort will preserve 33 affordable apartments in a walkable, transit-oriented community and ensure that current and future Brighton residents continue to have affordable options to call home."

"MassHousing is excited for the residents of Warren Hall who will see extensive property improvements and the long-term extension of affordability there," said MassHousing CEO Chrystal Kornegay. "We are pleased to partner with the Schochet Companies and Allston Brighton Community Development Corporation to redevelop and preserve this important source of affordable housing in Brighton."

"When ABCDC and Schochet moved to acquire Warren Hall, the building had serious unmet capital needs and residents who needed relief," said Ethan Handelman, Executive Director of CEDAC. "CEDAC's acquisition financing was designed to help get this project to the starting line and ensure the people living there didn't have to wait. We're proud to have supported this partnership from the beginning, and we look forward to seeing Warren Hall fully restored as affordable housing for the Allston-Brighton community."

"Warren Hall is such an important project because it not only ensures that these 33-units of housing remain affordable, but it also shows the intersection of historical preservation and housing development," said ABCDC Executive Director John Woods. "We are excited about the partnership with Schochet, and we look forward to collaborating with our neighbors in the community to continue the great legacy of this building."

Schochet President and CEO Richard Henken said, "For more than 50 years, our mission at Schochet has been to own and manage communities that are not only affordable but offer a quality of life that people are proud to call home. We are honored to partner in this important preservation effort and are grateful to the Mayor, Allston Brighton and our elected officials for including us in this landmark project."

The scope of work at Warren Hall, which totals more than $10 million, includes selective demolition, full interior rehabilitation, and exterior site upgrades.

Improved envelope performance via wall cavity insulation, roof insulation, and new windows

Electrification of all utilities

Addition of ERVs to provide fresh air to each unit and common areas

In-unit improvements to provide new kitchen cabinets, countertops, side-splashes, hardware, prepared sink openings, appliances, and bathroom vanities

Exterior historic preservation, including exterior masonry cleaning and repairs

Residents and businesses currently operating on the property will be relocated for 8-12 weeks during the construction process into onsite vacant units. The development team is working with HousingToHome (HTC) to provide thoughtful and safe resident relocation services. Construction is expected to last approximately 16 months.

ABCDC and project partners will continue to engage community members, neighborhood organizations, and most importantly the residents of this property throughout this process.

About Allston Brighton Community Development Corporation (ABCDC)

For over 45 years, Allston Brighton Community Development Corporation (ABCDC) has led initiatives that create affordable homes, foster community leadership, and offer steps to increase incomes and assets so residents can call Allston Brighton home for the long-term. ABCDC has continuously adapted to the needs of the dynamic population in Allston Brighton and works to address critical changes to create a vibrant neighborhood where people of all incomes, races, and genders can live. For more information about ABCDC, please visit www.allstonbrightoncdc.org.

About Schochet

The Schochet Companies is a full-service real estate development and management company founded by Jay R. Schochet more than 50 years ago. Since that time the company has developed, owned, and/or managed more than 7,000 apartments, the bulk of which are affordable, and more than 600,000 square feet of retail and commercial space throughout New England and on the West Coast. Today, Schochet Companies owns and/or manages more than 6,000 apartments and 100,000 square feet of commercial space throughout New England. Headquartered in Braintree, the company employs more than 170 people. For more information about Schochet please visit www.schochet.com.

About MassHousing

MassHousing (The Massachusetts Housing Finance Agency) is an independent, financially self-sustaining agency created in 1966 to confront the Commonwealth's housing challenges. The Agency provides financing to low- and moderate-income homebuyers and homeowners, and to developers who build or preserve rental housing. MassHousing uses housing finance to strengthen communities, to help people build economic prosperity, and to expand homeownership. Since its inception, MassHousing has provided more than $30 billion to support homeownership and rental housing opportunities across Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.masshousing.com.

About CEDAC

CEDAC is a public-private community development financial institution that provides project financing and technical expertise for community-based and other nonprofit organizations engaged in effective community development in Massachusetts. CEDAC's work supports two key building blocks of community development: affordable housing and early care and education. CEDAC is also active in state and national housing preservation policy research and development, and is widely recognized as a leader in the nonprofit community development industry. For additional information on CEDAC and its current projects, please visit www.cedac.org.

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