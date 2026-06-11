MPCA issues $25,000 fine for violations at Aitkin County gas station

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) fined Midwest Investment LLC $25,000 for improperly maintaining and operating underground gasoline storage tanks and pump equipment at a store that was then known as the Mini Mart 6 in McGregor.

On Oct. 3, 2024, MPCA staff conducted an inspection at the gas station and discovered multiple violations, including failure to conduct testing of tank systems that prevent leaks and corrosion. The inspection also discovered that an automatic tank gauge used to conduct tank leak detection tests had been broken since 2022.

In addition to paying the $25,000 fine, Midwest Investment LLC will ensure storage tank equipment at the Mini Mart 6 is repaired and will develop plans for proper monitoring and inspections of the equipment.

The MPCA remains committed to protecting human health and the environment by enforcing rules and regulations and limiting pollution and discharges from facilities. When facilities do not fully comply with regulatory requirements, the resulting pollution can be harmful to people and the environment.

When calculating penalties, the MPCA considers how seriously the violations affected or could have affected the environment, and whether they were first-time or repeat violations. The agency also attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.