Darian Hines Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Darian Hines, Assistant Superintendent at Paulding Residential Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (RSAT), to Superintendent at Paulding RSAT effective June 16, 2026. As Superintendent, Hines will be responsible for overseeing all staff and supervising female offenders at the facility.

"Darian has been a dedicated and dependable leader during his career with the GDC," said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. "We look forward to his continued dedication and leadership as he takes on his new role as Superintendent at Paulding RSAT."

Hines began his career with the GDC in 2007 as a Correctional Officer at Metro State Prison and transferred to Paulding Probation Detention Center (PDC) in 2011. During his tenure at Paulding PDC, he was promoted through the ranks of Sergeant and Lieutenant. In 2021, he was promoted to Assistant Superintendent at Paulding RSAT, where he currently serves.

Hines studied Business Administration at Clayton State University and Private Investigation at DeKalb Technical College. His departmental training consists of Sergeant’s Academy, Management I, II and III, Assistant Superintendent Training, and the Professional Management Program through Columbus State University.

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About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgiaa.gov.