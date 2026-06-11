Treasure Investments Corporation to Unveil Historic Pure Silver Original Casting of Michelangelo’s David on June 12

Mark Russo, Founder and CEO of Treasure Investments Corporation, will host the private unveiling of a monumental pure silver casting of Michelangelo’s David on June 12, 2026, at its museum in Battle Ground, Washington.

The private audience will include invited VIPs, investors, collectors, media, and distinguished guests.

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Treasure Investments Corporation will host the private unveiling of a monumental pure silver casting of Michelangelo’s David on June 12, 2026, at its museum in Battle Ground, Washington.Created in more than 46,000 ounces of .999 fine silver, this extraordinary work represents one of the most ambitious sculptural undertakings of the modern era. Produced by Treasure Investments Corporation the piece was created under a one-time license to cast one and only one monumental silver edition from the historic plaster molds preserved by the Marinelli Foundry in Florence, Italy.The work is not presented as a conventional copy or replica. It is a posthumous original casting, created from wax derived from the original plaster molds that were made directly from Michelangelo’s marble David in Florence in 1928. Those molds trace their lineage to Ferdinando Marinelli Sr., who received permission to create plaster molds from the original marble masterpiece. For nearly a century, the molds were preserved by Ferdinando Marinelli Jr. and the Marinelli Foundry, safeguarding a rare and direct physical connection to one of the most celebrated sculptures in human history.Now, more than 520 years after Michelangelo completed David in 1504, the figure has been reborn in precious metal: full scale, radiant, and cast in silver.“This work represents more than sculpture,” said Mark Russo, Founder and CEO of Treasure Investments Corporation . “It represents faith, perseverance, history, craftsmanship, and the belief that something the world considered impossible could, through devotion and mastery, be brought into existence. Michelangelo carved David from marble and revealed the heroic spirit within the stone. More than five centuries later, we are honored to unveil this historic silver casting, carrying that same spirit into a new age.”The unveiling will be attended by a select group of VIP guests, investors, collectors, media representatives, the Treasure Investments team, and Ferdinando Marinelli Jr., whose stewardship of the original molds made the project possible.Michelangelo Buonarroti, born in 1475, remains one of the towering figures of Western art. A sculptor, painter, architect, and poet, he transformed the course of the Renaissance through works that continue to define human artistic achievement. Among his masterpieces are the Pietà, the Sistine Chapel ceiling, The Last Judgment, and architectural contributions to St. Peter’s Basilica.Completed in 1504, Michelangelo’s marble David captured the biblical hero not after victory, but in the charged moment before action. The sculpture became a symbol of courage, intellect, human dignity, and the idealized power of the human form. For centuries, it has stood as one of the supreme expressions of Renaissance humanism.The silver David took nearly four years to produce. Treasure Investments Corporation worked in partnership with Firebird Bronze in Troutdale, Oregon, under the guidance of master artist Chad Caswell and Kevin Kreger a master silver smith who has dedicated his life to building monumental silver pieces and a special team of highly skilled artists, foundry workers, and craftspeople.The work began from wax created from the historic plaster molds, themselves descended from the original marble sculpture. From there, the team undertook the complex challenge of producing an actual-size casting in precious silver, a material both beautiful and demanding at monumental scale.“This was a project that required not only skill, but reverence,” said Chad Caswell, Master Artist at Firebird Bronze. “Every stage demanded respect for Michelangelo’s form, for the history of the molds, and for the physical realities of casting such a large and significant work in silver. It has been one of the great honors of our foundry’s life.”The completed silver David has been independently appraised by multiple appraisers at more than $1 billion, positioning it, according to Treasure Investments Corporation, as the world’s first billion-dollar art asset. That valuation places the work at more than twice the reported public auction value of Leonardo da Vinci’s Salvator Mundi, widely considered one of the most expensive artworks ever sold.The ceremony will take place at Museo Michelangelo in Battle Ground, Washington . The private audience will include invited VIPs, investors, collectors, media, and distinguished guests. The presence of Ferdinando Marinelli Jr. will mark a profound connection between Florence, the birthplace of the original marble masterpiece, and the modern unveiling of its silver successor.

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