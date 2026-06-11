Millie Launches Grants Platform to Help Teams Manage Grantmaking from Application to Impact

Millie's new solution helps companies, foundations, and grantmaking teams manage grant programs in one beautiful, flexible, easy-to-use platform.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millie, the workplace giving and social impact platform helping organizations build cultures of generosity, today announced the launch of Millie’s grants platform, a beautiful, flexible, and easy-to-use solution designed to simplify every stage of the grantmaking process. Built for companies, foundations, and grantmaking teams, Millie’s grants platform brings applications, reviews, budgets, reporting, and impact tracking together in one intuitive platform.Millie’s grants platform is designed to make grantmaking easier to manage without forcing teams into rigid or outdated systems. Teams can create customized application forms, collect supporting documents, collaborate on reviews, manage budgets, track milestones, and report on outcomes — all in a platform that is flexible enough to fit their process and simple enough for administrators, reviewers, and applicants to use with ease.Many grantmaking teams are still managing their work across spreadsheets, email threads, disconnected tools, or software that feels rigid and outdated. These systems can create unnecessary administrative work, slow teams down, and make it harder to focus on building relationships with nonprofits and maximizing impact.Millie’s grants platform is built to change that.“Organizations are expanding the ways they give back, and grants are an important part of that work,” said Rachel Klausner, Founder and CEO of Millie. “We built Millie’s grants platform to make grantmaking easier to manage, more flexible, and a breeze to use from application to impact. We’re excited to help teams spend less time on admin and more time supporting the communities and nonprofits they care about.”The launch expands Millie’s growing suite of social impact tools, which already helps organizations engage employees through donation matching, giving campaigns, volunteer programs, gamified giving, employee resource groups, workplace giving initiatives, and impact reporting.To learn more about Millie’s grants platform, visit milliegiving.com/product/grants About MillieMillie is a workplace giving and social impact platform that helps organizations build cultures of generosity through employee giving, volunteering, donation matching, grants, campaigns, ERGs, and impact reporting. Designed to be simple, engaging, and flexible, Millie empowers organizations of all sizes to create meaningful impact for their employees, communities, and nonprofit partners.

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