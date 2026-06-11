Gerónimo Rauch surprises with the release of 'She', the viral phenomenon that conquered social media

The artist releases the official version of the classic after revolutionizing streaming in Argentina.

I’ve been fortunate enough to bring incredible stories to life, but there are certain songs that mark you right from the beginning. 'She' was one of the first songs i ever learned to sing” — Gerónimo Rauch

MADRID, SPAIN, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renowned singer and actor Gerónimo Rauch announces the official release of his new single, "She", available on all digital platforms starting Thursday, June 11th. This premiere continues a period of great artistic maturity and connects directly with his followers after becoming an absolute viral phenomenon on social media in recent months.

From a Viral Streaming Phenomenon to the Recording Studio

Unlike his recent works closely tied to musical theater, "She" showcases Rauch’s most intimate side. The song, which was already part of the repertoire of his acclaimed show Cinema All In last year, recently took on a massive new life in Buenos Aires.

During press sessions in Argentina, Gerónimo performed the song live on the streaming channel Perros de la Calle. The impact was immediate: the clip of the performance went organically viral on both the channel's platforms and the artist's own social media, accumulating hundreds of thousands of views and a wave of requests from the public for the song to be officially released. Listening to the wishes of his followers, Rauch now presents the definitive version of this classic, capturing the same passion and magnetism that captivated the digital audience.

The Return of the Legendary Jean Valjean: Heading to the Global Grand Finale

Gerónimo Rauch is not only commemorating his 26 years on stage, but he has also been officially announced as one of the lead performers for the Grand Finale of the world tour Les Misérables - The Arena Spectacular. Rauch will reprise the iconic role of Jean Valjean—a role he has already successfully performed in the West End and Madrid—for the most prestigious stops of this historic production in legendary venues: London (Royal Albert Hall), New York (Radio City Music Hall), Dublin (3Arena), and Birmingham (Utilita Arena).

"26 Years on Stage": A Journey Through His Career

As part of his own celebration, Gerónimo Rauch will offer a series of intimate and spectacular concerts that will revisit his most iconic moments. These cities are fundamental to his career: Buenos Aires as his starting point and Madrid as the capital where he consolidated his European projection.

Confirmed Dates:

- Madrid: Teatro Calderón – September 28th

- Buenos Aires: Teatro Gran Rex – December 10th

- Coming Soon: "26 Years on Stage" shows will also take place in London and Barcelona, with dates and venues to be confirmed soon.

The Return of the Legendary Jean Valjean: Heading to the Global Grand Finale

Gerónimo Rauch is not only commemorating his 26 years on stage, but he has also been officially announced as one of the lead performers for the Grand Finale of the world tour Les Misérables - The Arena Spectacular. Rauch will reprise the iconic role of Jean Valjean—a role he has already successfully performed in the West End and Madrid—for the most prestigious stops of this historic production in legendary venues: London (Royal Albert Hall), New York (Radio City Music Hall), Dublin (3Arena), and Birmingham (Utilita Arena).

A Global Artist at His Peak

With a career connecting Argentina, Spain, and the United Kingdom, Rauch has achieved the exceptional milestone of playing leading roles in both Spanish and English on the most demanding stages. His participation in this tour, which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the musical, places him alongside other international stars in a production that has already sold 1.5 million tickets.

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