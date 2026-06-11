Promoting environmental conservation of the mexican caribbean with education reforestation, and recycling

Impulsados por la pasión y un propósito claro, protegemos la naturaleza de Cozumel mediante innovación, educación y acciones reales de la comunidad, porque la sostenibilidad comienza con cada decisión que tomamos. Impulsados por la pasión y un propósito claro, protegemos la naturaleza de Cozumel mediante innovación, educación y acciones reales de la comunidad, porque la sostenibilidad comienza con cada decisión que tomamos. Enseñamos a los niños a amar la naturaleza mediante talleres, acciones y aprendizajes que forman a los futuros guardianes ecológicos de Cozumel.

Kuzá Park has impacted more than 1,700 children with environmental education programs, planted more than 500 mangroves, and recycled more than 7.3 tons of waste

COZUMEL, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of its commitment to sustainability and the conservation of the island's natural resources, Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park has benefited more than 1,700 children with environmental education programs, planted more than 500 mangroves, and recycled more than 7.3 tons of waste in recent months.During the first five months of 2026, the park exceeded its annual environmental education program goal Kuzápaal, reaching 1,741 children through 66 educational talks held at schools and community spaces. This figure surpasses the initial objective of serving 1,500 children throughout the entire year, reflecting the growing reach of this initiative focused on fostering a culture of respect and environmental care from an early age.As part of these activities, May was dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of bees as fundamental species for biodiversity and food security.Similarly, through the Roots for the Future program, Kuzá welcomed 658 children who participated in ecological restoration activities within the park's wetland, contributing to the planting of 538 mangrove plants—a key species for coastal protection, carbon sequestration, and the conservation of marine ecosystems. The park's environmental efforts are also reflected in its circular economy actions and responsible waste management. Between September 2025 and April 2026, Kuzá succeeded in recycling more than 7.3 tons of materials, including 5,368 kilograms of glass, 863 kilograms of cardboard, 662 kilograms of PET, 352 kilograms of aluminum cans, and 127 kilograms of rigid plastic.Thanks to these actions, the company recently received recognition from the Municipal Government of Cozumel and the Recyclable Materials Collection Center (CAMAR) during the celebration of World Recycling Day. The recognition was granted for Kuzá's outstanding contribution to promoting the circular economy, proper waste separation, and actions aimed at keeping the island clean."This recognition reflects Kuzá's permanent commitment to sustainability and the implementation of responsible practices that promote proper waste management and reduce our environmental impact. It is also the result of the joint effort of our employees, visitors, partners, and the community that actively participates in our initiatives," said Seydi Crespo Catzin, Sustainability Manager at Kuzá.For Kuzá, these results represent another step toward building a more responsible and sustainable tourist destination. The company reiterated its commitment to continuing to drive projects that strengthen environmental education, ecosystem conservation, and community participation, convinced that each individual action can become a collective benefit for future generations.About Kuzá Beach & Adventure ParkKuzá Beach & Adventure Park is one of the most complete parks in Cozumel, designed to offer an all-inclusive experience that combines the island's only water park with slides and zip lines, beach, adventure, and Mexican gastronomy in one place. Through its various passes, visitors can enjoy water activities, relaxation areas, recreational experiences, and food and beverages included, all within a natural setting. Located just 7 minutes from El Cielo, a renowned marine sanctuary famous for its crystal-clear waters and abundance of starfish, its proposal focuses on providing comfort, fun, and accessibility for families, couples, and groups, positioning itself as one of the top options for those looking for things to do in Cozumel during their visit. https://kuzapark.com/

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