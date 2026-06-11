NDCDE Advances Innovation Waiver Work and Reports Strong Student Outcomes

The North Dakota Center for Distance Education (NDCDE) marked a significant step forward during the 2025–2026 school year in its Innovation Waiver implementation and transition to competency-based education. This year, NDCDE moved from planning and early implementation into large-scale practice, activating and supporting more than 300 competency-based courses across the organization.

Early outcomes show that this work is supporting student success. During the 2025–2026 school year, NDCDE reported a 97% course completion rate and an 85% course pass rate. Student engagement data also reflected strong participation in goal-setting, positive student-teacher connection, and useful feedback on student work.

The Innovation Waiver allowed NDCDE to strengthen systems that support flexible, standards-aligned virtual learning. Key accomplishments included enhancements to the Genius Student Information System, implementation of proficiency-based grading and standards mastery tracking, launch of the Learning Proficiency Report, expanded use of Knowledge Checks, and improved progress monitoring focused on competency attainment rather than assignment completion alone.

This progress was made possible through organization-wide collaboration. Teachers, Curriculum/LMS, Student Support, Operations, Technology, and leadership all contributed to course alignment, assessment redesign, reporting improvements, professional learning, family communication, and student support. All instructional staff participated in competency-based professional development focused on standards-aligned feedback, proficiency-based grading, authentic assessment, rubric development, and consistent grading practices.

NDCDE’s next phase will focus on refinement, consistency, and deeper use of data to improve student outcomes. Priorities include continued CBE alignment, proficiency dashboards by standard, early-intervention dashboard supports, stronger student engagement, and differentiated support based on student need. Through the Innovation Waiver, NDCDE continues to advance flexible, student-centered virtual education while building sustainable systems that support demonstrated proficiency, learner agency, and continuous improvement.

Please view NDCDE's Innovation Waiver Report.