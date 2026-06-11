In Toronto, Governor Shapiro and Premier Ford Sign Memorandum of Understanding between Pennsylvania and Province of Ontario to Increase Collaboration, Spur Economic Growth, and Attract Investment

MOU outlines areas of collaboration across key industries, including energy, agriculture, life sciences, manufacturing, technology and innovation, and critical minerals. By strengthening Pennsylvania’s relationship with the most populous province in Canada, Governor Shapiro is positioning Pennsylvania business and communities to succeed in a global market while reaffirming the Commonwealth’s standing as a welcoming, open destination for Canadian businesses and travelers. Canada remains Pennsylvania’s largest international trading partner, accounting for $13.9 billion in exports in 2025 and $13.4 billion in imports.

Toronto, Ontario – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Ontario Premier Doug Ford participated in a bilateral meeting to deepen economic ties and reaffirm shared priorities between Pennsylvania and the Province of Ontario. At the meeting’s conclusion, the Governor and Premier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance and strengthen economic relations between the Commonwealth and Ontario.

Canada is Pennsylvania’s largest international trading partner – and by signing this MOU with the most populous province, Governor Shapiro is taking another step to increase collaboration, spur economic growth, and attract investment to the Commonwealth.

The MOU establishes a framework for cooperation, outlining eight key areas of collaboration including energy, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, life sciences, technology and innovation, the Great Lakes, and forestry. This includes the development of an electricity transmission and trade framework that would increase electricity transmission between Pennsylvania’s and Ontario’s power grids to help lower costs for families and businesses by delivering more modern and resilient electricity generation in both regions.

“This Memorandum of Understanding builds on the strong working relationship that already exists between Pennsylvania and Ontario,” said Governor Shapiro. “I want Canadians and Canadian businesses to know that Pennsylvania remains a warm and welcoming place for you – we value our shared history, our shared values, and our shared commitment to an economically prosperous future for both our peoples. Canada is Pennsylvania’s largest trading partner and we’re proud of the balanced trading relationship we have with our neighbors to the north. This MOU reaffirms our commitment to that relationship and sets the stage for deeper collaboration to grow our economies, attract investment, and welcome visitors.”

“From affordable, reliable nuclear energy to critical minerals and more, Ontario has everything needed to support our allies, create jobs, protect continental security and make life more affordable for families on both sides of the border as we build Fortress North America,” said Premier Ford. “Ontario’s continued leadership in expanding our nuclear energy is an historic opportunity to support our friends and neighbours in Pennsylvania by exporting affordable, reliable energy that can power economic growth in both our jurisdictions. Today’s agreement will help us secure these benefits for workers and families in Ontario and Pennsylvania and will set the stage for more cooperation in the years to come.”

Governor Shapiro and Premier Ford have also agreed to create a working group, tasked with coordinating and carrying out the collaboration and activities outlined in the MOU, including: Domestic Information Seminars or Webinars; Trade Missions; Information Sharing & Partnerships; Trade Shows and Conferences; Workforce Development; Regulatory Collaboration; Academic Collaboration; and Collaboration through binational Organizations.

Pennsylvania’s Strong Working Relationship with Canada

Canada is Pennsylvania’s largest international trading partner, accounting for $13.9 billion in exports in 2025 — 74.7 percent to Ontario — and $13.4 billion in imports, with 46.6 percent from Ontario. Ontario is Pennsylvania’s leading provincial trading partner, with Pennsylvania companies engaging extensively with Ontario firms in sectors like manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and energy.

Canadian companies have also invested substantially in the Commonwealth. In 2025, 812 Canadian business locations supported approximately 32,000 jobs throughout Pennsylvania — of these locations, 57 percent were Ontario-based.

Tourism remains an additional pillar of Pennsylvania’s relationship with Canada. Nearly half a million Canadians are expected to visit Pennsylvania in 2026, supporting the 500,000 jobs and $84 billion in economic activity driven by the state’s tourism industry.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has worked to strengthen Pennsylvania’s historic ties with Canada, focusing on expanding trade, creating economic opportunities for Pennsylvanians, and encouraging more foreign direct investment in the Commonwealth:

Following the Governor’s directive to allocate more than $219.9 million in additional capital funding to the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) in November 2025, SEPTA purchased 24 rail cars from Exo in Quebec, Canada to support safety upgrades and infrastructure improvements for the transit authority.

from Exo in Quebec, Canada to support safety upgrades and infrastructure improvements for the transit authority. In October 2025, the Governor visited Quebec City, where he was elected Chair of the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers and met with Premier Ford.

In May 2024, Governor Shapiro met with then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada and Pennsylvania’s strong partnership spanning a wide range of economic sectors and cultural ties.

By continuing to strengthen international relations with Canada, the Governor is reaffirming Pennsylvania’s commitment to remaining a welcoming, open destination for Canadian businesses and travelers, while bolstering the Commonwealth’s economy.

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MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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